The Morgan Hill Community Foundation will recognize and honor local philanthropists at the 20th annual Philanthropy Night event on Nov. 14 at the Community & Cultural Center. The event will take place 6-9:30pm, with a program that includes a video montage showcasing and recognizing the work of about 20 local organizations and their volunteers.

The event will conclude with a special awards ceremony and presentation to each of the 2025 Philanthropist Honorees, says a press release from the Morgan Hill Community Foundation.

Since 2005, the MHCF has hosted the annual celebration of philanthropy, recognizing individuals nominated by the organizations for which they work or volunteer, for making a significant impact in the community.

This year’s event will feature a combination of live presentations and recorded segments, creating an efficient program focused on the inspiring stories and heartfelt work of the honorees, MHCF said. Jona Denz-Hamilton, beloved local radio personality and recent inductee into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame, will return for the 20th year as Master of Ceremonies.

Founded in 2002, the MHCF is a nonprofit philanthropic organization that connects donors with local needs to create lasting improvements in the quality of life across the community. Its volunteer board of directors is committed to enhancing community well-being by acting as both a catalyst for charitable causes and an advocate for the development of nonprofit organizations serving the Morgan Hill area.

The foundation plays a critical role in bridging charitable giving and local needs, leveraging local knowledge and resources to meet the evolving priorities of the region, says the press release.

As one of the community’s many impactful charitable organizations, MHCF President Rob Christopher announced its nomination for 2025 Philanthropy Night is longtime local businessman and philanthropist Dan McCranie.

At Philanthropy Night, MHCF board members collaborate with each organization to edit and incorporate videos honoring each philanthropist into a single video presentation format.

“The video presentations are always impactful,” said MHCF board member Mario Banuelos. “Seeing the faces and hearing the stories of those who benefit from these organizations gives the community a deeper understanding of their important work.”

Philanthropy Night is one of MHCF’s fundraising events, using sponsorships and ticket sales proceeds to support local nonprofit grants. The foundation operates a grants committee that assesses local nonprofit requests alongside a community advisory committee, distributing available funds to support these organizations, says the press release.

Furthermore, the foundation is establishing a long-term grants fund to ensure sustained support for local nonprofits.

Tickets for the Philanthropy Night dinner event are limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis, often selling out quickly. Find event details and sponsorship opportunities, including ticket purchase information, at morganhillcf.org.