If you can read this letter, maybe you should thank a teacher. The week of Nov. 2-8 is California Retired Teachers Week, and we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to those teachers who not only taught us but helped shape us in our youth.

Even after leaving their classroom, teachers continue to have a positive impact on their communities. Here in San Benito and Southern Santa Clara counties, retired teachers have tallied over an estimated 10,000 hours ranging from volunteering at the local libraries, Gilroy Gardens, museums, in the classroom, babysitting, senior centers and the local and California Retired Teachers Association—which just recently helped pass Social Security benefits for California educators.

That’s worth lots of economic benefits for our communities.

So in addition to thanking your former teacher, why not also volunteer in your community. Working together we can all make a difference.

Joyce Medeiros, President

And officers and members, Division 26 California Retired Teacher’s Association