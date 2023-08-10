good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 10, 2023
Aug. 19 exhibit encourages LGBTQ representation in health research

Interactive popup will appear at CCC in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
A new interactive popup exhibit titled “Take PRIDE in Our Health Stories” seeks to share more about what community-engaged health research is and why LGBTQIA+ representation is important. 

The exhibit, created by Stanford University’s PRIDEnet, will appear in Morgan Hill from noon-4pm Aug. 19 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Registration is free online at https://tinyurl.com/3r2a37rf

The community event will include opportunities to get involved and win prizes, a resource fair featuring local community organizations and a lineup of inclusive entertainment such as dance performances, live music and more. 

The exhibit is inspired by LGBTQIA+ community feedback and a lack of accessible education around the topic of community-engaged health research, says a press release from PRIDEnet. 

“Take PRIDE in Our Health Stories” is a collaboration of PRIDEnet, Project MORE, Santa Clara County office of LGBGTQ Affairs, The PRIDE Study, All of Us LGBTQIA+, Avenidas and Silicon Valley Pride. The exhibit and events were made possible through a seed award from Stanford University’s Office of Community Engagement, says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

