Aug. 19 exhibit encourages LGBTQ representation in health research

A new interactive popup exhibit titled “Take PRIDE in Our Health Stories” seeks to share more about what community-engaged health research is and why LGBTQIA+ representation is important.

The exhibit, created by Stanford University’s PRIDEnet, will appear in Morgan Hill from noon-4pm Aug. 19 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Registration is free online at https://tinyurl.com/3r2a37rf.

The community event will include opportunities to get involved and win prizes, a resource fair featuring local community organizations and a lineup of inclusive entertainment such as dance performances, live music and more.

The exhibit is inspired by LGBTQIA+ community feedback and a lack of accessible education around the topic of community-engaged health research, says a press release from PRIDEnet.

“Take PRIDE in Our Health Stories” is a collaboration of PRIDEnet, Project MORE, Santa Clara County office of LGBGTQ Affairs, The PRIDE Study, All of Us LGBTQIA+, Avenidas and Silicon Valley Pride. The exhibit and events were made possible through a seed award from Stanford University’s Office of Community Engagement, says the press release.