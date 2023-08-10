good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
73.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 10, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: Climate change and faith

By: Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook
5
0

What has your summer been like? Hot? So hot you had to stay inside? Are you one of the people working outside who aren’t allowed to take a break? Are you one of the people who goes to the hospital because of burns from touching the concrete? Are you one of the passengers on the plane who passed out from the heat on the plane? Are you one of the people who went to the beach only to find the water temperature was 100 degrees?

Rev. Dr. Linda Holbrook

We are living with evidence of climate change all around us. People are experiencing day after day of unbearable temperatures. One day in July was the hottest day the world has ever seen, and the month of July has been declared as the hottest month on record. Climate change is affecting all of us. 

I was asked recently how climate change has affected me personally. I mentioned that I have flown recently and just before I was on the plane, I read two different articles that said there was more turbulence because the air was being moved in waves because of climate change. I have friends who have lost property due to fires, people who must stay inside due to respiratory problems, people who have moved because the river they lived on continues to flood every year. 

I have gone to the beach in Florida every year for decades. Over that time, the property owner had to build a sea wall to keep the ocean water from the building during high tides. And more recently, even with the sea wall, the stairs down to the beach are covered with water sometimes. The tide is definitely rising. And more and more.

As people of faith, we are concerned for all people of this planet and for the physical world we live in. Our world has been entrusted to us to watch over and to be the custodian for the health of the physical world. The people that inhabit our planet are part of the Divine’s creation and are our concern. 

Overwhelming scientific evidence shows that humans have caused some of the problems we are facing and that climate change is a threat to life; both human life and the Divine’s creation. 

As people of faith, we have a responsibility to take action now. We need to commit to stimulating the consciences of those in our faith traditions and even those outside our faith traditions. This problem can’t be solved by a single country or a single faith tradition. It is a global problem. And there are still some who deny that climate change is real. 

Beyond helping people understand the issue, it is also our responsibility to support plans to reduce the risk to our world and the people in our world. We need to look at our own consumption patterns and encourage others to do the same. 

As a people of faith, the message we carry is one of hope, and our real hope can only come with our action to curb the damage already done, and know that positive change can make the world a better place for all the people of the earth. Let us join together in this fight against further damage to our world. 

Rev. Dr. Linda A Holbrook is the pastor of Morgan Hill United Methodist Church and a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance. She may be contacted at [email protected].

Reverend Dr. Linda Holbrook

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Ice cream for San Martin

Patwardhan earns academic honors Tanmay Patwardhan, of Morgan Hill, was...
Community

Aug. 19 exhibit encourages LGBTQ representation in health research

A new interactive popup exhibit titled “Take PRIDE in...
Business

Founders Dinner celebrates Morgan Hill history

Since 1969, the Morgan Hill Historical Society’s Founders Dinner...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,257FollowersFollow
2,851FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Ice cream for San Martin

Aug. 19 exhibit encourages LGBTQ representation in health research