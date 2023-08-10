Local Scene: Ice cream for San Martin

Patwardhan earns academic honors

Tanmay Patwardhan, of Morgan Hill, was named to the 2023 spring semester Dean’s List for the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Patwardhan is a sophomore in the university’s College of Science and Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average, says a press release from the university.

Ice cream for San Martin

The San Martin Neighborhood Association will host its second annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser 12-3pm Aug. 12 at 100 California Ave.

Ice cream will be available for $4 for your choice of two scoops in a cone or bowl, a sundae or root beer float. There will also be raffles and a silent auction, with proceeds going to the SMNA.

The SMNA is a nonprofit organization that aims to “protect San Martin’s rural atmosphere, support positive controlled growth, promote neighborhood identity and vitality, ensure an influential voice in the local governing body (and) to provide members with information so they can take an active, informed role in finding viable solutions to our neighborhood concerns, according to the association’s website.

For more information, visit https://www.sanmartinneighbor.org/.

Learn about heart health

South County Lifelong Learning and the Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Center will host a seminar on “Heart Health and You” from 2:30-3:30pm Aug. 23 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The seminar will feature Dr. Valerie Kwaiben, a board certified cardiologist with The Permanente Medical Group. Kwaiben serves as the Director of the Echocardiography Department, President of the Bay Area Society of Echocardiography and Assistant Medical Director of the Kaiser School of Allied Sciences.

Kwaiben encouraged patients to actively participate in decision-making for their medical illness evaluation and treatment strategies in alignment with evidence based medicine.

The Aug. 23 seminar is free and open to the public.

Doggy Days of Summer

The Morgan Hill 4th Saturday Downtown Street Series on Aug. 26 will feature a day of doggy fun, as the city will close Monterey Road from Fourth Street to Main Avenue to allow people and their pets to roam freely while enjoying games and activities. The event takes place from 10am-4pm.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their family, friends, neighbors and leashed pups to take part in free dog-friendly activities, live music and dog-themes vendors. Activities include dog agility courses, doggy splash pads, pools, a stage with a best-in-show parade and contest, kids’ area with outdoor games and a lounge area with picnic tables and outdoor seating.

Monterey Road will be closed from 7am-5pm.

The fun continues after dark, as a free outdoor screening of the movie “Pets 2” will start at 8pm on East Third Street.

Cops & Robbers Ball

The Morgan Hill Community Law Enforcement Foundation’s Cops & Robbers Ball, a fundraiser for the city’s police department and public safety programs, is scheduled for 5-10:30pm Aug. 26 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

The theme of this year’s ball is “Jailhouse Rock.” The program includes a special recognition for retired MHPD Sgt. Troy Hoefling and local attorney Craig Van Keulen.

Tickets cost $125 per person, and include dinner catered by Mama Mia’s Italian Restaurant, silent and live auctions, a live DJ and dancing.

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation is a local nonprofit whose purpose is to support public safety programs and agencies in Morgan Hill.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Cops & Robbers Ball, contact Brian Sullivan at 408.230.7875 or [email protected].

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football team won the national championship in 1973, Coach Bob Garcia has helped organize three reunions with the players, coaches and everyone else involved in the historic run.

Now, Garcia is heading up a reunion for the big five-oh.

The 50th reunion of the Rams’ championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend, and Garcia is hoping to get the word out to let the former players and everyone involved in the program know about the festivities.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy. Guest speakers expected to attend include Garcia’s son Jeff, a Gilroy native who enjoyed a lengthy career in the National Football League, and Rhett Hall of Morgan Hill, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, among others.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

“It was a great group of guys,” Garcia said, reflecting on the team that went undefeated despite trailing many of their games at halftime. “The community was unbelievable. They turned out and supported the program.”

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.