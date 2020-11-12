Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of starting a series of fires in Gilroy on Sunday, according to authorities.

About 12:30pm Nov. 8, deputies responded to a report of arson in the area of Monterey Road and Rucker Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis. Upon arrival, deputies learned that CalFire had previously responded to three fires in the surrounding area.

Narcisa-Araceli Vasquez

Deputies located a female adult in the area, later identified as Narcisa-Araceli Vasquez, 32, Davis said. Based on an investigation, Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vasquez was admitted to a medical facility, and upon release was booked at Santa Clara County Jail, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.