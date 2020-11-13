Hit and run

A black SUV side-swiped another vehicle that attempted to go around the SUV at a stop light at Butterfield Boulevard and East Dunne Avenue. The victim tried to go through the intersection, around the SUV, after the SUV did not proceed when the traffic light turned green. The victim pulled over after crossing the intersection, but the black SUV continued southbound on San Pedro Avenue. The incident was reported 11:17pm Nov. 6.

Battery

A 24-year-old man was arrested after fighting with another man at Maple Leaf RV Park, 15200 Monterey Road. Witnesses called police during the altercation to report that two men were physically fighting on the property. One of the combatants allegedly tried to hit the other with a metal barbecue grill cover. The incident was reported 12:12am Nov. 7.

Animal control

A resident of Gallop Drive reported a bobcat sighting in the home’s backyard about 3:15pm Nov. 7. Local police referred the call to Fish and Game officials, who reported they would not respond unless the wild animal was behaving aggressively.

Auto burglary

Someone smashed the window of a red Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of Madrone Plaza on Cochrane Road. The burglary was reported 11:26pm Nov. 7.

Burglary

A burglar or burglars broke into Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 1041 Cochrane Road, and cut open the safe, according to police reports. The suspect or suspects used a chair to break the storefront window. The restaurant’s surveillance camera system was also destroyed during the burglary. The crime was reported 6:13am Nov. 8.

Disturbance

Someone reported loud music, yelling, screaming and vehicles racing in the downtown parking structure, 50 E. Third Street. The disturbance was reported 11:25pm Nov. 8.

Stolen vehicle

A thief or thieves stole a red 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle from a residence on Milan Lane. A witness reportedly saw the motorcycle leaving the victim’s residence in the back of a white Ford Ranger pickup. The theft was reported 1:55pm Nov. 5.

A black 1992 Mastercraft dump trailer was stolen from a spot on Curry Avenue. The theft was reported 8:07am Nov. 3.

Brandishing

A customer at Rite Aid, 16000 Monterey Road, reportedly brandished a pocket knife at another customer inside the store. The suspect was asking the victim “strange questions” before pulling out the knife and chasing the victim out of the store, according to police reports. Police responded and arrested the suspect, who was cited and released from custody later that evening. The incident was reported 3:10pm Nov. 5.

High-speed pursuit

A green Nissan Maxima collided with a California Highway Patrol vehicle after trying to flee from police on U.S. 101. The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph. Police began chasing the Nissan southbound on the freeway near Bailey Avenue. Shortly after the vehicle passed the Tennant Avenue overpass, the driver ran over spike strips deployed on the roadway by the CHP. The spike strips disabled the Nissan, which subsequently collided with a CHP vehicle, according to police reports. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred 10:51am Nov. 2.

Multiple Morgan Hill Police and CHP officers pursued a vehicle that failed to yield for a traffic stop. MHPD officers attempted to stop the car, which did not have a license plate, near Second and Depot streets in Morgan Hill. The vehicle led officers on a pursuit to the west side of town, southwest on Watsonville Road to Highway 152. After a patrol unit used a PIT maneuver on the fleeing vehicle, the car continued a short distance before stopping on Hecker Pass near Pacific View Terrace. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Police later caught up to one of two occupants of the vehicle—an adult female—and arrested her. The pursuit started at 1am Nov. 3.

Suspicious vehicle

An apparently stolen black Honda Civic was parked near the intersection of Keith Way and East Edmundson Avenue for about a week before someone reported it to police. Officers arrived and determined the car’s ignition had been punched and the vehicle had been vandalized and ransacked on the inside. The car was registered to an address in East Palo Alto. The vehicle was reported 2:38pm Nov. 2.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a red 1999 Chevrolet Extreme from a spot on the 100 block of Cosmo Avenue. The theft was reported 3:47pm Nov. 2.

Grand theft

A former employee of a security company located on Technology Drive allegedly stole nearly $17,000 cash from the company. The theft was reported 3:49pm Nov. 11.

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford F150 parked at Live Oak High School, 1505 East Main Ave. The theft was reported 7:57pm Nov. 10.

Petty theft

A thief or thieves stole about $500 worth of copper wire from behind a business located on the 600 block of Jarvis Drive. The crime was reported 3:48pm Nov. 9.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.