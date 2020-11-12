The total number of Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County has climbed to 27,124 as of Nov. 12, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 157—a number that has been climbing since mid-October.

A total of 1,127,678 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since March, with 31,750 of those coming back positive, the county’s website says. As of Nov. 12, the seven-day average test positivity rate is 2 percent. There are currently 107 Covid-19 patients being treated in local hospitals.

The city councils of Morgan Hill and Gilroy will host a virtual town hall starting at 5:30pm Nov. 12, on the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the area. The discussion will include testing, and celebrating the upcoming holidays safely as the coronavirus continues to spread. For more information about the town hall, including how to participate online, view the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/381727919606093/.

Covid-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS

As of Nov. 12:

World: 53,001,867 cases; 1,289,231 deaths

U.S.: 10,457,240 cases; 242,248 deaths

Santa Clara County: 27,124 cases; 440 deaths

Morgan Hill: 784 cases

Gilroy: 1,878 cases

San Jose: 18,057 cases

As of Oct. 20:

World: 40,635,759 cases; 1,121,758 deaths

U.S.: 8,260,459 cases; 220,824 deaths

Santa Clara County: 23,458 cases; 382 deaths

Morgan Hill: 653 cases

Gilroy: 1,659 cases

San Jose: 15,450 cases

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)