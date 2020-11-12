good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 12, 2020
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19: By the numbers

Morgan Hill, Gilroy city councils host Nov. 12 town hall on surge of cases

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
285
0

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County has climbed to 27,124 as of Nov. 12, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 157—a number that has been climbing since mid-October. 

A total of 1,127,678 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since March, with 31,750 of those coming back positive, the county’s website says. As of Nov. 12, the seven-day average test positivity rate is 2 percent. There are currently 107 Covid-19 patients being treated in local hospitals. 

The city councils of Morgan Hill and Gilroy will host a virtual town hall starting at 5:30pm Nov. 12, on the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the area. The discussion will include testing, and celebrating the upcoming holidays safely as the coronavirus continues to spread. For more information about the town hall, including how to participate online, view the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/381727919606093/

Covid-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS

As of Nov. 12:

World: 53,001,867 cases; 1,289,231 deaths

U.S.: 10,457,240 cases; 242,248 deaths

Santa Clara County: 27,124 cases; 440 deaths

Morgan Hill: 784 cases

Gilroy: 1,878 cases

San Jose: 18,057 cases

As of Oct. 20:

World: 40,635,759 cases; 1,121,758 deaths

U.S.: 8,260,459 cases; 220,824 deaths

Santa Clara County: 23,458 cases; 382 deaths

Morgan Hill: 653 cases

Gilroy: 1,659 cases

San Jose: 15,450 cases

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill 

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Gilroy 

July 14: 323

July 21: 414 

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police blotter: High-speed pursuits

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
A green Nissan Maxima collided with a California Highway Patrol vehicle after trying to flee from police on U.S. 101.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in Gilroy on suspicion of arson

Staff Report |
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of starting a series of fires in Gilroy on Sunday, according to authorities.
Read more
Local News

Local man hikes 67 miles for diabetes awareness

Michael Moore |
Just before the start of Diabetes Awareness Month, Morgan Hill native Blake Mosher hiked nearly 70 miles to raise awareness of a disease that millions of Americans live with.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police blotter: High-speed pursuits

Woman arrested in Gilroy on suspicion of arson