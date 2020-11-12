The total number of Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County has climbed to 27,124 as of Nov. 12, according to the county’s coronavirus dashboard. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 157—a number that has been climbing since mid-October.
A total of 1,127,678 Covid-19 tests have been conducted since March, with 31,750 of those coming back positive, the county’s website says. As of Nov. 12, the seven-day average test positivity rate is 2 percent. There are currently 107 Covid-19 patients being treated in local hospitals.
The city councils of Morgan Hill and Gilroy will host a virtual town hall starting at 5:30pm Nov. 12, on the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the area. The discussion will include testing, and celebrating the upcoming holidays safely as the coronavirus continues to spread. For more information about the town hall, including how to participate online, view the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/381727919606093/.
Covid-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS
As of Nov. 12:
World: 53,001,867 cases; 1,289,231 deaths
U.S.: 10,457,240 cases; 242,248 deaths
Santa Clara County: 27,124 cases; 440 deaths
Morgan Hill: 784 cases
Gilroy: 1,878 cases
San Jose: 18,057 cases
As of Oct. 20:
World: 40,635,759 cases; 1,121,758 deaths
U.S.: 8,260,459 cases; 220,824 deaths
Santa Clara County: 23,458 cases; 382 deaths
Morgan Hill: 653 cases
Gilroy: 1,659 cases
San Jose: 15,450 cases
Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY
Morgan Hill
July 14: 162
July 21: 194
July 22: 213
July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)
Aug. 3: 278
Aug. 10: 341
Aug. 12: 348
Aug. 20: 428
Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)
Sept. 1: 501
Sept. 15: 572
Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)
Oct. 19: 650
Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)
Gilroy
July 14: 323
July 21: 414
July 22: 453
July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)
Aug. 3: 615
Aug. 10: 804
Aug. 12: 815
Aug. 20: 967
Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)
Sept. 1: 1,162
Sept. 15: 1,382
Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)
Oct. 19: 1,655
Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)
San Martin 95046
July 29: 47 (rate: 780)
Aug. 3: 50
Aug. 10: 56
Aug. 12: 57
Aug. 20: 67
Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)
Sept. 1: 80
Sept. 15: 100
Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)
Oct. 19: 127
Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)