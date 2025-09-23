With a streak of five straight Central Coast Section playoff appearances, Sobrato High School volleyball is on a path where consistent defense and a diverse attack can carry them to another post-season.

The offense is undersized but athletic. If the serve receive and passing will shine, Sobrato’s 6-2 offense can utilize setters Jordan Bouton and Jordyn Scettrini and the attack will put some balls down to the floor.

In early season action, that has been the winning formula in a 7-4 non-league record, 8-9 overall. In the ultra-competitive Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division, tall opponents and inconsistency in serve receive and passing have hindered the offense and resulted in close losses. Yet Sobrato has been only a few plays off track in many of the matches.

Wins have come over Branham in league play, along with tourney victories over Fresno, Stone Ridge Christian, Los Banos, Fremont, Santa Clara and Scotts Valley. The latter two were five-set victories in the past week. However, close losses have dented the Bulldogs’ league record.

“We’re looking pretty good,” said Sobrato coach Daniel Clifton, before a match last week. “We have seven seniors and six juniors, so we’re an older squad and you can see the experience. We have a really solid freshman libero in Madeline Blair. We have a big senior middle in Melodee Glover at 5-foot-10.

“But we rely on serve receive and defense. We’re more of a defensive team.”

The middle attack is strong with Glover and Isabella Hammer. Six-rotation jumping jack Rae Barua can score at the net and pass superbly in the back row. Olivia Scatena and Violette Angeles contribute at Opposite, with depth at the net coming from Alexia Durling, Claire Winans, Mikaylee Forbes and JV callup Nicole Richey.

Blair leads the back row defense, with contributions from Sophia Chattha, Ashley Nguyen and JV callup Annabella Ramos.

Key to Sobrato’s defense is the athletic front-row players Barua, Scatena and Glover who excel when rotating to the back.

“Both our setters are really good,” Clifton said. “Jordan has been on varsity four years and Jordyn for two. Rae is a three-year varsity player and a solid hitter at outside. She is a total asset front and back.”

Highlights of the early season came with the Sept. 4 sweep at Branham, along with the recent victories at Santa Clara and at home against Scotts Valley. The latter was particularly notable as the 7-3 Falcons lead the Santa Clara Coast Athletic League and recently beat powerful Harbor over on the coast.

Against Branham in league play, Sobrato prevailed 27-25, 25-23, 25-23, with Barua and Scatena leading with 10 kills each. Glover provided diversity to the offense with eight kills in the middle and Bouton served four aces.

Close calls have dogged the Bulldogs. The Evergreen Valley five-set defeat was as close as could be, with EV taking a 21-19 fifth set. On Sept. 18, Westmont edged the Bulldogs in five.

At Piedmont Hills, Sobrato rolled 25-17 in the first set, dropped the next two against the Pirates’ improved defense and block, and then regrouped and adjusted matchups to nearly take the fourth set and push it into a fifth. Sobrato led the fourth set 21-20 but lost just 26-24.

Barua commented on the ups and downs of the match.

“In the first set, we did a really good job of putting balls away,” Barua said. “They blocked well in the middle of the match and we had to change how we were hitting. If there was one blocker, I would swing, but if they had two, I would look to go line.”

Consistency and confidence will be crucial to success. Sobrato rolls smoothly at times, and is learning to navigate bumps in the road.

“Our energy got better after the third set,” Bouton said. “I told them (teammates) to focus only on the positives. We had a lot more ball control. We need to go hard in practice and show it in games.”

Clifton also shifted his lineup to match up differently, aligning his rotation to pair up Glover with the big Pirates blockers. He noted that Sobrato did not capitalize well on opportunities. Passing problems hindered the attack and led to free balls. Unforced errors were also an issue.

At Leland two weeks ago, the Chargers ran away from the Bulldogs. Afterwards, the two setters offered perspective.

“Leland served well and their blocking was the best we’ve seen,” Bouton said. “We have newer players and we need to trust each other and our skill sets. Since we have undersized hitters, we have to make smart plays.”

Scettrini added that Leland players had great connections and worked well together. Sobrato did that at points in that match and others but needs more consistency.

Bouton noted that the Branham victory came with great ball control and excellent energy. It’s a formula the Bulldogs would like to have on the court every match.

The Leigh defeat on Sept. 12 was another one where the Bulldogs were oh so close. Sobrato captured the opening set 26-24 and the Longhorns responded with a 25-20 win in the second. The third set went to deuce, with Leigh edging SHS 26-24. The Bulldogs fought back in a competitive fourth set but lost 25-21.

The team’s goals, according to Bouton, are focused on another CCS appearance. Clifton looks at things for the squad to work on.

“If our passing isn’t there, our offense won’t be there,” Clifton said. “If we don’t play good defense, we’ll give up free balls. We’re a small team but we have to play physical and aggressively. Such as against Branham. Our passing was perfect that night. Then everyone can do their job well.”

