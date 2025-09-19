Santa Clara County on Sept .17 celebrated the opening of a new outpatient clinic in Gilroy that serves people with substance use disorders. The facility and the services it offers are part of the county’s strategy to expand access to vital substance use treatment and recovery services.

Recover Gilroy, located on Eigleberry Street, is operated by the county’s Behavioral Health Services Department and Recover Medical Group. The facility provides a range of services, with the capacity to serve at least 600 and up to 700 people annually, according to county officials.

Specifically, the new outpatient clinic will provide:

• Comprehensive assessments and care coordination for people with substance-use disorders

• Individual and group counseling

• Family therapy

• Medications for addiction treatment, including for opioid-use disorder, alcohol-use disorder and other substance-use disorders

• Patient education, recovery services, and crisis intervention

Under its contract with the county, Recover Medical Group’s clinic is designed to serve Santa Clara County residents on Medi-Cal. About 465,000 adults and children in Santa Clara County rely on Medi-Cal.

In addition, Recover Medical Group’s services will also be available to community members with commercial insurance coverage, county officials said.

“This clinic marks a vital step forward in supporting the health and well-being of South County residents,” Santa Clara County District 1 Board Vice President Sylvia Arenas said at the Sept. 17 ribbon cutting event. “Too many families in our community have been impacted by substance use. Increasing access to care close to home is essential for healing.

“Historically, the South County region has struggled with limited treatment options. This new facility enhances local services, lowers obstacles to receiving support and helps to create a stronger, healthier future for South Santa Clara County.”



Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo added, “The opening of this clinic in Gilroy is a powerful example of how local and county partnerships can make a real difference. Access to substance use treatment saves lives, supports families and strengthens the fabric of our community. We are proud to welcome this resource to Gilroy and grateful for the county’s commitment to serving our residents.”

The new outpatient clinic is one of several investments by BHSD to expand access to care throughout Santa Clara County. In South County, this effort includes a skilled nursing facility at Valley Health Center Morgan Hill. This 36-bed facility (18 dedicated to behavioral health) is currently in the design phase.

Dr. Cheryl Ho, medical director of Substance Use Treatment Services for BHSD, said the new outpatient clinic in Gilroy “will be a terrific addition” to the county’s network of substance use treatment options.

“Recover Medical Group has a strong record of providing a broad range of services throughout our state, which allows patients flexible access via both in-person and through telehealth,” Ho said. “Their approach to care, combined with coordination with our county’s larger substance use continuum of care, means that residents of South County will now have access to evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders right in their community.”



Federal cuts pose risks to local care

Santa Clara County communities, including those in South County, face direct risks from recent federal cuts to Medicaid/Medi-Cal and CalFresh, which jeopardize local access to health care and basic needs, county staff said.

Nearly half of all South County residents receive healthcare services through Santa Clara Valley Healthcare’s four hospitals and 15 major health centers located throughout the county, including Gilroy’s Saint Louise Regional Hospital, Valley Health Center Morgan Hill and Valley Health Center Gilroy.

Three-quarters of 911 hospital transports in South County are directed to county-owned facilities, including more than 5,000 patients annually to Saint Louise Regional Hospital.

“These cuts could be devastating to the health and well-being of South County families,” said Sherri Terao, director of BHSD. “By expanding services like this new clinic in Gilroy, we are working to protect access to care and strengthen the safety net that so many in our community rely on.”

Recover Medical Group is still in the process of training local staff for the new Recover Gilroy center. Telehealth support is available, but clients are asked to call 858.208.0121or visit letsrecover.com/ before stopping by the clinic.

