After more than three years of dedicated planning, listening and partnership, Santa Clara Family Health Plan has opened the South County Community Resource Center at 150 Leavesley Road in Gilroy.

This marks the second CRC opened by the local health plan, as it also operates the Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in East San José, says a press release from SCFHP.

The development of the South County CRC is the result of sustained collaboration with the community in the health plan’s Resident Advisory Group, local organizations and plan officials.

From the earliest listening sessions to final design, the South County community shaped every step of the process, says the press release. The new Community Resource Center will allow SCFHP to continue advancing health equity, reducing disparities and strengthening access to care and supportive services for this region.

“The opening of this second CRC comes at a particularly critical moment,” said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. “With unprecedented changes to Medi-Cal and increasing confusion around health coverage and resources available, many individuals and families are struggling to understand their options and keep their care.

“The South County CRC will provide trusted, in‑person support, health education and resources to help Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin residents and the more than 20,000 SCFHP members in the area.”

Open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday, the new CRC offers free and local access to application assistance for Medi-Cal, CalFresh and Covered California; referrals to food, housing and health care resources; in-person customer service; and health and exercise classes

The center will also be an inclusive space where community-based organizations and local safety net agencies can reserve rooms to host health-related workshops and classes.

During a Jan. 28 ribbon cutting ceremony at the center, SCFHP was joined by several local dignitaries including Vice President Sylvia Arenas, representing District 1 on the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors; Michelle Pelayo-Osorio representing California State Senator Dave Cortese; Gilbert Ramos representing California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas; Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo; Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner; Gilroy Chamber of Commerce; and Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Sarah Rudman.

“For far too long, South County has faced barriers to accessing vital healthcare,” Arenas said. “This center bridges health access gaps by bringing critical health care benefits and essential resources closer to home and is a testament to what’s possible when we come together to advance health equity.

“I’m grateful to SCFHP and our community partners for investing in a long-underserved region that will have an immediate and meaningful impact for our most vulnerable residents.”

A community open house will be held at the center from 10am-1pm Feb. 7. For details, visit crc.scfhp.com.

SCFHP is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care, says the press release.