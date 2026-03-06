Police arrested a man from Freedom on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child in Morgan Hill, according to authorities.

Morgan Hill Police responded to a report on Feb. 12 that a 12-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a 21-year-old man, MHPD said in a press release. Officers investigated and learned the victim had been communicating with the suspect through Snapchat prior to the incident.

Police said the suspect had arranged to meet the victim and picked her up from her home in Morgan Hill. Officers identified the suspect as Alexis Javier Mendez-Gallardo, of Freedom.

Authorities obtained a search warrant on March 4 and coordinated with Watsonville Police Department to locate and arrest Mendez-Gallardo.

The suspect was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony charges including rape of a child under 14; oral copulation of a child under 14; sexual penetration of a child under 14; lewd or lascivious acts with a minor; and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purpose.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department reminds parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children’s online activity and to speak with them about the potential dangers of communicating with unknown individuals through social media platforms,” MHPD said in the press release.