Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is accepting applications for scholarships that are available for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, says a press release from the utility company.

More than $300,000 is available through scholarships created and funded by PG&E’s 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering network groups (ENGs).

“These groups help advance a culture at PG&E where all coworkers are valued, included and supported. The funds are raised entirely through coworker donations, coworker fundraising events and the company’s coworker giving program,” says the press release.

The scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will each receive awards ranging from $1,000-6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit PG&E’s website at tinyurl.com/bdd3jc45. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

“Our ERG and ENG scholarships support the ambitions and dreams of young people in the hometowns we serve,” said Deb Sinta, PG&E Senior Vice President, Talent, Culture and People. “They help open doors to develop future leaders and breakthrough thinkers. The scholarships are part of how we’re living our purpose at PG&E—delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love.”

Since 1989, PG&E’s ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $6 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients, says the press release. More than 6,500 of PG&E’s 28,000 coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group is open to all coworkers and helps further the company’s commitment to serving its hometowns and increasing coworker engagement.