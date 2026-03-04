The spirit of community is on full display as residents, leaders and local organizations honor the people and businesses that help make Morgan Hill thrive during the 2026 Celebrate MH awards, an annual tradition recognizing outstanding service, leadership and community impact across the city.

From longtime volunteers to innovative local enterprises, this year’s honorees reflected the dedication and pride that continue to shape Morgan Hill’s hometown character, according to local Chamber of Commerce officials. This year’s celebration takes place March 29, at the Downtown Granada. Get tickets at morganhillchamber.org/celebrate.

Legacy Award Winner – Majid Bahriny

Majid Bahriny is the chamber’s 2026 Celebrate MH Legacy Award winner. Contributed photo.

Majid Bahriny, owner of Mama Mia’s Restaurant & Catering, is this year’s Legacy Award Winner. Beyond the restaurant, Bahriny serves on multiple local boards, helping ensure Morgan Hill continues to grow and move forward in meaningful ways.

Man of the Year – Mark Turner

Everyone knows Mayor Mark Turner as an invested city official who goes above and beyond for Morgan Hill, says the awards announcement from the chamber. He works with local businesses and community members.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner is this year’s Celebrate MH Man of the Year. Contributed photo.

Beyond his regular duties as mayor he invests in the people, organizations and nonprofits that make this city special. During the past three years, he has spent hundreds of hours volunteering and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that help local nonprofits to continue their impactful work.

Woman of the Year – Margaret Graham

Margaret Graham is the 2026 Woman of the Year. Contributed photo.

Margaret Graham serves the community of Morgan Hill through her tireless engagement with a number of local nonprofits. Always there to lend a helping hand, Margaret has served as president for Kiwanis Morgan Hill and is the co-chair for their annual Holiday Lights Parade.

She also sits on the boards of Leadership Morgan Hill and the Morgans Cove Foundation, volunteers through the chamber, Cecelia’s Closet & Food Pantry and many other local nonprofits.

Small Business of the Year – MH Wine Trolley (El Toro Tours)

The Morgan Hill Wine Trolley, a beloved community experience, was launched in 2024 by lifelong friends and business partners Christina Perez and Heather Gallegos. Their 30-year friendship has created a shared vision to design unique tour experiences that bring people together.

In just a year and a half, they have welcomed more than 7,000 guests, partnered with 25-plus local businesses, created 12 part-time jobs, and raised $10,000-plus for Morgan Hill Parks & Recreation—all while spotlighting South County wineries, restaurants and farms, chamber officials said.

Large Business of the Year – Toray Advanced Composites

Heather Rottenborn is the 2026 Educator of the Year. Contributed photo.

Since opening their Morgan Hill manufacturing facility in 2000, Toray has put down deep roots in the community, according to the chamber. They support several nonprofits and are committed to showing what a great avenue working in the trades can be.

Educator of the Year – Heather Rottenborn

According to her colleagues, Heather Rottenborn is an exceptional teacher, a relentless advocate for students and a trusted role model to her colleagues. Rottenborn has been teaching for 25 years and in addition to being an attentive and inspiring teacher for her students she also mentors new teachers, chamber officials said. Her leadership, passion and commitment to improving the educational experience of every student make her an inspiration to all of her students and all who work alongside her.

Student of the Year – Daniel Leon Naranjo

Through his work with First-Generation Dreamers, which he has served on since his junior year, Daniel has helped plan and volunteer at community events, organize fundraising efforts, secure donors for backpack drives and helped distribute donations to families and individuals in need.

Daniel Leon Naranjo is the 2026 Student of the Year. Contributed photo.

Volunteer of the Year – Shellee Fisher

By trade, Shellee Fisher is a phenomenal professional photographer and she has donated so much of her time using her skills to help local organizations document and commemorate their events and the differences they make.

She has volunteered her photography skills for our Friday Night Music Series, Celebrate MH surprise announcements, Rock The Mock, chamber mixers and ribbon cuttings, and more. As a Chamber Ambassador she spends time reaching out and connecting with local businesses to make sure they understand all the chamber can do for them and ensures they feel supported and valued.

Nonprofit – MH Mushroom Festival

The Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival throws an incredible event every Memorial Day weekend where the community comes together and celebrates Morgan Hill (tickets on sale now) But the festival serves a higher purpose.

Their board works every year to put on an unforgettable event that raises money for their true passion, giving back, chamber officials said. One hundred percent of the proceeds made from the event go to provide student scholarships, support youth sports programs, and donate to many local non-profits.