City of Morgan Hill authorities closed down a local smoke shop last week that had allegedly been operating illegally.

About 1:30pm Jan. 23, Morgan Hill Police were joined by the fire department as well as the city’s code compliance and building officials in conducting a tobacco retail license inspection at the Monterey Market & Smoke Shop, 16860 Monterey Road.

During the inspection, authorities determined the business was operating without a valid certificate of occupancy or Morgan Hill business license, MHPD said in a press release. Investigators also found evidence of an unauthorized dwelling within the commercial space, a violation of city ordinance.

Furthermore, police found out the store was selling prohibited flavored tobacco products and e-cigarettes, authorities said.

As a result of the violations, officials “yellow tagged” the building, and the store is closed temporarily, police said. The owner of the store was written a citation for a number of municipal code violations.