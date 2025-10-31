Morgan Hill Police made a “significant” narcotics arrest—including the seizure of several pounds of methamphetamine—after stopping a vehicle for traffic violations Oct. 21, authorities said.

About 11:14pm, a MHPD officer conducted a vehicle stop in Morgan Hill for multiple state vehicle code violations, says a press release from MHPD.

While communicating with the driver, the officer learned the motorist was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license due to a previous DUI. Police said the officer also determined the driver was in possession of narcotics.

Further investigation led MHPD officers to find about six pounds of methamphetamine, 5.4 ounces of cocaine and 1.57 ounces of heroin in the vehicle, police said. Officers also found evidence suggesting the intended sale of narcotics.

The driver was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of multiple drug-related offenses, police said.