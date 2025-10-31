Beloved Morgan Hill cafe, deli and bakery Cochi’s Kitchen this week announced its SNAP Back Initiative, a community-driven effort to give back to local families during the month of November.

Throughout November, kids aged 12 and younger accompanied by a parent who presents a valid Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card and ID will be eligible to receive one free meal from Cochi’s Kitchen, the restaurant’s owner said in a press release. The store’s special children’s menu will be posted inside the restaurant, and will be available daily during regular business hours.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to fresh, homemade food—especially families doing their best to make ends meet,” said Emanuel Vasquez, Chef and owner of Cochi’s Kitchen. “This community has supported us since day one, and this is our way of giving back.”

Founded in 2021 and located at 435 Vineyard Blvd., Cochi’s Kitchen is known for its scratch-made breads, pastries and in-house smoked meats. The family owned café and catering company has been voted “Best of Morgan Hill” multiple times across several categories, including Best Caterer, Best Lunch, and Best Chef.

The SNAP Back Initiative reflects Cochi’s Kitchen’s continued commitment to supporting the Morgan Hill community through simple acts of kindness and good food made from the heart, says the press release.

SNAP is a federally funded food assistance program that helps millions of lower-income Americans purchase groceries for their families each month. The Trump Administration has threatened to withhold SNAP benefits for the month of November as Congress has shut down the government by failing to approve legislation to fund federal services.