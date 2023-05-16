Murder suspect arrested in Morgan Hill

Police said May 15 that an 18-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death last month of a 41-year-old man in South San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 1:40pm April 19 in the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive, where officers found San Jose resident Jorge Torres Maestre with at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Matthew Antracoli

According to various news reports, Maestre was out walking his dog when he was shot. Police have not said what the suspect’s motive might have been.

Matthew Antracoli, of San Mateo, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and he was arrested May 9 in Morgan Hill, according to police.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

San Jose Police declined to say why Antracoli was in Morgan Hill at the time of his arrest.

The death was San Jose’s ninth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Detective Sgt. Martinez #4117 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: [email protected] and/or [email protected] or at 408.277.5283.

