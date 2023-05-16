good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 17, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Murder suspect arrested in Morgan Hill

Matthew Antracoli, 18, accused of shooting man in San Jose

By: Staff Report
1130
2

Police said May 15 that an 18-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death last month of a 41-year-old man in South San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 1:40pm April 19 in the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive, where officers found San Jose resident Jorge Torres Maestre with at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. 

Matthew Antracoli

According to various news reports, Maestre was out walking his dog when he was shot. Police have not said what the suspect’s motive might have been. 

Matthew Antracoli, of San Mateo, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and he was arrested May 9 in Morgan Hill, according to police.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

San Jose Police declined to say why Antracoli was in Morgan Hill at the time of his arrest. 

The death was San Jose’s ninth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Detective Sgt. Martinez #4117 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: [email protected] and/or [email protected] or at 408.277.5283.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

2 COMMENTS

  1. This boy should be locked up until his dying day. But I’m afraid someone will believe that his life is worth saving and give him a path to eventual release. Then no one can feel safe.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

  2. The SJPD makes a lot of false accusations and they are known for making up police reports. You have to take what they say with a big grain of salt.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letters: Gun violence, public meeting agendas

submitted -
Speaking up on gun violence Bravo to Father Rubio (“Religion:...
Business

Downtown open and busy

Michael Moore -
Visitors to downtown Morgan Hill this past Saturday got...
Community

Aaron Tran named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Staff Report -
Aaron Tran, who attends Ann Sobrato High School in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letters: Gun violence, public meeting agendas

Downtown open and busy