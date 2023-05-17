good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 17, 2023
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letters: Gun violence, public meeting agendas

By: submitted
Speaking up on gun violence

Bravo to Father Rubio (“Religion: Stopping violence in God’s name,” May 3 edition) for speaking up about gun violence in America!! It was so well written, I have nothing  to add.  

Thank you for the weekly messages from local churches.  

Rosemary Perry

Morgan Hill

Longer review time needed for public agenda

At the May 3 Council meeting under Future Agenda Items, one council member objected to receiving written public comments the day of the meeting. While you probably have no reason to read the preamble to the agenda, the timing and handling of those comments is described there. 

But I think you do not understand that your failure to require the city administration to post agenda packets more than the Brown Act minimum of three days prior is responsible for the timing of some of these comments. The public has very little time (a weekend intervenes) to process the agenda packet that the city clerk publishes late Friday for the following Wednesday. 

I have asked each council over the last decade to lengthen the time for council members and the public to review and possibly comment on the upcoming agenda items. Individual members (but never the full council) have also requested this at various times in the past. 

At the Goal Setting retreat in July 2020, the city clerk described a new agenda management system. Both council members and members of the public responded with a request for longer lead times to review agenda packets. “Tonight’s agenda notice was sent xxPM on xxDate.” 

I would like the council to direct the city manager to have a work plan item for the city clerk and department heads to implement a longer review period for council agenda packets by the end of this calendar year. Seven days minimum, 10 days preferred. 

Doug Muirhead

Morgan Hill

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Support Local Journalism
