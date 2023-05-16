good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 17, 2023
Visitors of all ages helped create chalk art on the surface of Monterey Road near Second Street during the May 13 Open Streets event. Photo: Michael Moore
Downtown open and busy

Open Streets event brings about 1,200 people to downtown Morgan Hill

By: Michael Moore
Visitors to downtown Morgan Hill this past Saturday got to skate, bike, create art, play games and socialize in the street without worrying about being run over or breathing in fumes from the vehicles that typically clog the roadway. 

On the morning of May 13 through lunch time, the City of Morgan Hill closed Monterey Road to vehicles from Fourth Street to Main Avenue in order to make way for the first Morgan Hill Open Streets event. 

Families walked their dogs through the middle of the roadway while kids raced each other on their bicycles and scooters under sunny skies and mild temperatures. A vendor rented roller skates to children and adults, and various booths staffed by city departments offered games, raffles, face painting and prizes. Near the intersection of Monterey Road and Second Street, attendees were supplied with various colors of chalk to create their artistic visions on the asphalt. 

Live bands performed throughout the event area, with the Shand Walton Band playing in the Third Street median and The Soft Lights Band performing near First Street. 

Young Morgan Hill resident Annabelle Wiseman, 4, navigates the city’s Bike Rodeo course on Monterey Road at the May 13 Open Streets event. Photo: Michael Moore

The city also hosted a Bike Rodeo course on Monterey Road, allowing cyclists of all ages to test their skills and practice the rules of the road. Firefighters from the Morgan Hill Fire Department gave out hats to young attendees and gave children an up-close look at one of the city’s fire engines. 

Morgan Hill Community Services Supervisor Nichole Martin said about 1,200 people attended the Open Streets event, and the city is looking forward to another one next year. 

Open Streets: Morgan Hill is part of the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Education and Encouragement program, city staff added. The event was funded through VTA’s 2016 Measure B and city funds.  

The May 13 Open Streets occurred the same time as the weekly Saturday Farmers Market on Depot Street, as well as the Sidewalk Saturday merchant market on East Third Street. The combination of events—as well as the popular Depot Park—kept downtown Morgan Hill buzzing with activity well into the afternoon. 

Siblings Joseph Racobs, 7, and Jacklyn Salazar, 10, give each other a high five after completing a competitive game on Monterey Road during the weekend Open Streets event. Photo: Michael Moore
Siblings Joseph Racobs, 7, and Jacklyn Salazar, 10, practice their roller skating skills on Monterey Road during the May 13 Open Streets event. Photo: Michael Moore
Customers window shop at one of the vendors at Morgan Hill’s Sidewalk Saturday market on East Third Street May 13.  Photo: Michael Moore
A local family shops for fresh produce at the May 13 Farmers Market on Depot Street. The market was one of many events happening in downtown Morgan Hill on Saturday morning. Photo: Michael Moore
The Shand Walton Band performed at Monterey Road and Third Street during the May 13 Open Streets event. Photo: Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

