Bingo raises $50k for senior programs

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Senior Center recently presented their 2024 grant request checks for funds generated this past year. A total of $50,000 in donation checks were presented: $30,000 for the Senior Center and $20,000 for the Senior Nutrition Program.

The funds were raised through the Friends’ weekly Bingo night, which takes place every Tuesday at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center and gives players the opportunity to win from $1 to $1,199 per game, says a press release from the Friends of the Morgan Hill Senior Center.

“Seeing community volunteers come together to help fund our Senior Center programs is very gratifying,” Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner said.

More than 40 volunteers run the weekly Bingo games. Friends’ Bingo manager Cricket Rubino has led the fundraising effort since 2010.

“We are grateful to those who attend our Bingo nights which enable us to support our older adults—providing a wonderful place for socializing, enjoying a nutritious meal and entertainment each day,” Rubino said. “We could not do it without our volunteers. They make it all work.”

Bingo sessions occur weekly on Tuesday nights. Doors open at 4:30pm and play usually concludes about 9:30pm. Volunteers are available to help new Bingo players understand the array of games.

“I love playing Bingo and attend almost every Tuesday night with my mom and my adult son. When I’m not playing, I am a regular volunteer,” said Kim Dehn.

See mhbingo.com for more information. The Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road.