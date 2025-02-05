Dustin Wolf was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January.

Calgary Flames goalie Wolf won the award for a stellar month, in which he won seven games and racked up statistics of a 7-3 record, a 2.32 Goals-Against-Average and a .922 Save Percentage. Wolf’s seven wins in a single calendar month matched Calgary’s record for a rookie goalie, previously only notched by Mike Vernon in November 1986 and December 1986.

Wolf allowed two or fewer goals in six of his 10 starts and made 25 or more saves in six games. The month’s success was topped by 38 saves on Jan. 18 in a 3-1 victory over the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets.

Four of Wolf’s seven victories came on the road, tied for the most by any netminder (rookie or veteran) in January.

Wolf, who has the eighth-most wins in the entire NHL with 19, leads all rookie goalies in games played (29), saves (802), shots against (875), shutouts (two) and assists/points (3).

Wolf is the first Calgary player to receive the recognition since left wing Johnny Gaudreau, who picked up the award in both December 2014 and March 2015.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Feb. 3):

Jan. 28: Lost 3-1 vs. Washington

Jan. 30: Won 4-1 vs. Anaheim

Feb. 1: Lost 3-1 vs. Detroit

Season Totals:

Wolf’s record: 19-9-2 with a Save Percentage of .917 (#5 in the NHL) and a Goals Against Average of 2.50.

Calgary’s record: 25-19-7, in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.