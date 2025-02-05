PG&E is listening and addressing your concerns. In 2025, customers will see more stable electric rates compared to last year.

In January, most residential customers saw electricity costs drop by 4% or $11, helping offset gas price increases. This means that if your usage hasn’t increased compared to last year, your combined gas and electric bill remained flat.

We’re working hard to further stabilize bills through 2026 by cutting costs, improving efficiency and pursuing nontraditional financing sources without compromising safety.

For example, customers could see an additional $16 monthly decrease in their electric bill in the next 6-12 months if the CPUC approves PG&E’s request to issue bonds to spread vegetation management costs over a longer period.

We want you to know we’re making progress. Learn more about what we’re doing to lower energy costs on our website at https://tinyurl.com/ud8wzu9k.

Teresa Alvarado

Vice President, PG&E’s South Bay/Central Coast Region