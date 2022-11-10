good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 10, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: California should stop wasting stormwater

By: Susan Mister
30
0

RAIN! What a joyful sight! So much needed in California. Yet, California has been setting the record for wasting precious rainfall. 

For four decades, the state with one liberal party rule, has not built one major water storage project, while the population has doubled. Didn’t we pass Proposition 1 in 2014, issuing $7.12 billion in bonds for water supply on infrastructure projects and allocating bond revenue? The measure authorized billions in general obligation bonds for state water supply infrastructure projects, surface and groundwater storage, drinking water protection, water recycling and advanced water treatment technology, water supply management and conveyance, wastewater treatment, drought relief, emergency water supplies and ecosystem and watershed protection and restoration.

Where did the money go? Rebates to homeowners that take out lawns? Protecting smelt fish? Delaying dam retrofitting, as long as 10 years after approval, resulting in exorbitant cost increases. 

Where’s the drought relief mentioned in the bond? Instead, California lets 76% of its precipitation flow into the Pacific*. And, we continue to build more housing, requiring additional needs for this precious commodity. Remember, he who controls the water, controls your life.

Sources:

* Forbes, Michael Zakaras (April 15, 2015) Why does California let Billions of Gallons of Fresh Water Flow Straight into the Ocean? https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashoka/2015/04/15/why-does-california-let-billions-of-gallons-of-fresh-water-flow-straight-into-the-ocean/?sh=798a44e8517c

*Los Angeles Times, Mark Gold (Feb 20, 2019) California Wastes most of its Rainwater. https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-rainwater-lost-wet-winter-california-20190220-story.html

Susan Mister

Gilroy

Susan Mister

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Altman-Palm leads by 10 votes in MHUSD race

Susan Mister -
With potentially thousands of ballots still uncounted in Morgan...
News

Religion: Living in the tensions on Veterans Day

Susan Mister -
As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day, let me...
Local News

Veterans Day ceremony set for 9am Nov. 11

Susan Mister -
Downtown Morgan Hill’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will take...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,862FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Altman-Palm leads by 10 votes in MHUSD race

Religion: Living in the tensions on Veterans Day