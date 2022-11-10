Letter: California should stop wasting stormwater

RAIN! What a joyful sight! So much needed in California. Yet, California has been setting the record for wasting precious rainfall.

For four decades, the state with one liberal party rule, has not built one major water storage project, while the population has doubled. Didn’t we pass Proposition 1 in 2014, issuing $7.12 billion in bonds for water supply on infrastructure projects and allocating bond revenue? The measure authorized billions in general obligation bonds for state water supply infrastructure projects, surface and groundwater storage, drinking water protection, water recycling and advanced water treatment technology, water supply management and conveyance, wastewater treatment, drought relief, emergency water supplies and ecosystem and watershed protection and restoration.

Where did the money go? Rebates to homeowners that take out lawns? Protecting smelt fish? Delaying dam retrofitting, as long as 10 years after approval, resulting in exorbitant cost increases.

Where’s the drought relief mentioned in the bond? Instead, California lets 76% of its precipitation flow into the Pacific*. And, we continue to build more housing, requiring additional needs for this precious commodity. Remember, he who controls the water, controls your life.

Sources:

* Forbes, Michael Zakaras (April 15, 2015) Why does California let Billions of Gallons of Fresh Water Flow Straight into the Ocean? https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashoka/2015/04/15/why-does-california-let-billions-of-gallons-of-fresh-water-flow-straight-into-the-ocean/?sh=798a44e8517c

*Los Angeles Times, Mark Gold (Feb 20, 2019) California Wastes most of its Rainwater. https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-rainwater-lost-wet-winter-california-20190220-story.html

Susan Mister

Gilroy