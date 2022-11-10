good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 10, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: Living in the tensions on Veterans Day

By: Pastor Frank Riley
29
0

As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day, let me begin by sharing two verses from the Hebrew Scriptures, also known to Christians as the Old Testament.

“Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for war! Rouse the warriors! Let all the fighting men draw near and attack. Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears. Let the weakling say, “I am strong!”  (Joel 3:9-10)

At this moment I know what many are thinking, “Wait a second, Pastor Frank, that is wrong! You quoted the text incorrectly. Doesn’t it say ‘Beat your swords into plowshares?’”

Pastor Frank Riley

Yes, it does! And you would be quoting Isaiah 2:4, “He will judge between nations and settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.”

There it is, in these two passages, spoken at different times and by different Prophets, the tension that all veterans hold on Veterans Day. The reality is that at a season of their life, veterans were called to prepare for war and at the same time lived with the call to pray for peace.  

As we enter this Veterans Day, both calls are very much alive in our nation and world. War fighters from our nation and many others are massed on the Ukrainian border. We hear in the news of North Korea firing missile after missile and China is threatening Taiwan. The world is not a safe place and seems under great threat.

Living in the tensions can be a challenge. Certainly, veterans of faith have felt this in a unique way. The full emotions of preparing to meet all enemies foreign and domestic, and at the same time seeking to hold onto a heart for peace. Both are there in the Scriptures. And, if we are honest, both are there in our hearts. It can be very hard on all aspects of the mind, body and soul.

This is why we give thanks on Veterans Day for all those who have shouldered this burden, even while we pray for those who shoulder it now in this moment.  
Grant us wisdom. Grant us courage. Grant us peace. All these things we ask O Lord, until the great day comes when we will study war no more, forever.

Frank Riley is the Senior Pastor at Grace Hill Church in Morgan Hill. A Commander in the United States Navy Chaplain Corps and the United States Fleet Forces Reserve Chaplain, he has served combat tours to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Pastor Riley is a part of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County and can be reached at [email protected].  

Pastor Frank Riley

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Altman-Palm leads by 10 votes in MHUSD race

Pastor Frank Riley -
With potentially thousands of ballots still uncounted in Morgan...
Letters

Letter: California should stop wasting stormwater

Pastor Frank Riley -
RAIN! What a joyful sight! So much needed in...
Local News

Veterans Day ceremony set for 9am Nov. 11

Pastor Frank Riley -
Downtown Morgan Hill’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will take...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,862FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Altman-Palm leads by 10 votes in MHUSD race

Letter: California should stop wasting stormwater