November 3, 2022
U.S. Army veteran Art Gonzales, who served in Vietnam, lays a wreath at the First Street Veterans Memorial at a previous Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Morgan Hill. File photo.
Veterans Day ceremony set for 9am Nov. 11

By: Michael Moore
Downtown Morgan Hill’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 9am Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial on Monterey Road at First Street.

Organizer Eddie Bowers, a longtime Morgan Hill resident and Vietnam veteran, said the morning program will be the same as previous ceremonies honoring those who served: songs performed by local school children, the raising of a local veteran’s flag, reading of the “honor roll” of Morgan Hill residents who have died in overseas combat, wreath laying and a performance of “Taps.”

Veterans Day is recognized annually in honor of all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Since the early 1990s, Bowers has organized ceremonies every year for Veterans Day and Memorial Day, which is recognized in honor of those American veterans who have died in combat.

Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

