The people have spoken, and this year’s Best of Morgan Hill results feature a diverse mix of longtime local favorites (some of which are community staples) and new shops, offices, restaurants and destinations that have made an immediate impression on the community’s consumers.

In fact, there are so many wonderful businesses and places in Morgan Hill that for this year we have expanded our Best of Morgan Hill published listings. For the first time, in more than 150 categories the pages ahead include “Silver” and “Bronze” runner-up winners in the annual vote tally.

Conventional wisdom holds that although only one winner can gain the most votes in each category, there are still plenty of other worthy favorites all across Morgan Hill. We think you, the reader, is best served by knowing about all of the crowd favorites—from the best bed and mattress stores, auto detailing and banks or credit unions, to the best nonprofits, hardware stores and margaritas.

The newly expanded list also allows readers to learn about new establishments—which open frequently in Morgan Hill—that they might not have experienced yet. For example, The Breakfast Club, Véra Restaurant, Cura Contemporary and others are relatively new on the local scene yet are quickly becoming the community’s favorites.

Also new in this year’s Best of Morgan Hill recognitions is our Hall of Fame listing, which showcases businesses and locations that won the annual vote five times in their respective categories from 2020-2024. Consistency is a key ingredient for excellence, as our 2025 Hall of Fame recipients have proven over and over.

The examples above don’t even begin to fully tell how many attentive, helpful and welcoming people and businesses there are in Morgan Hill—or how much the community appreciates them. Read more to see how your favorites fared in the 2025 Best of Morgan Hill voting, in the categories Food & Drink, Health & Beauty, Services, Shopping, Families & Pets and Fun.