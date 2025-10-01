El Toro Body Shop, located upstairs at 17400 Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill, was voted Best Tattoo & Piercing Parlor and silver for Best Company to Work For. Photo: Michael Moore

Acupuncture Practice

Active Spinal & Sports Care

Silver

Melton Acupuncture

Bronze

Winson Chen Acupuncture

Barbershop

Faded Barbershop

Silver

Mix Hair Studio

Bronze

Timeless Barbers

Chiropractic Office

Active Spinal & Sports Care, Inc.

Silver

Advanced Chiropractic

Bronze

Grifall Family Chiropractic

Day Spa

Pono Wellness Spa

Silver

Agape Day Spa

Bronze

Darya Spa

Dental Practice

Dr. Matthew E. Warnock, DDS

Silver

Santa Teresa Dental

Bronze

Dr. Benjamin Stein, DDS

Hair Salon

The Ritual

Silver

Mirror Mirror Beauty Salon

Bronze

Studio XO

Health Care Facility

Almaden Pediatrics

Silver

Nutima Integrative Medicine

Bronze

El Camino Health

Hearing Center

The Hearing Center

Massage Services

Pono Wellness Spa

Silver

Agape Day Spa

Bronze

R&R Rehabilitate & Rejuvinate Wellness Studio

Nail Salon

Amour Nailz

Silver

Kitchen Nail Bar

Bronze

Tina Nail

Pediatrician (and practice)

De Paul Health Center was voted Best Urgent Care Center in Morgan Hill for 2025. File photo

Almaden Pediatrics, Morgan Hill

Silver

Dr. Yasmeen Gangani, M.D. Pediatrics

Physician-General Practice

Nutima Integrative Medicine

Silver

Primary and Specialty Care Morgan Hill – El Camino Health

Bronze

Smruti Nalawadi, Bass Medical Group

Senior Services

Centennial Recreation Center

Skin Care Spa

Beauty Room

Silver

Agape Day Spa

Bronze

Darya Spa

Sports Medicine Practice

Active Spinal & Sports Care, Inc.

Silver

Morgan Hill Orthopedic Sports Therapy

Tattoo & Piercing Parlor

El Toro Body Shop

Silver

Sailor’s Ink

Bronze

Art of the Heart Tattoo

Urgent Care Center

De Paul Health Center

Vision Center

E Optometry

Silver

Your Eyes Image

Bronze

Site for Sore Eyes

Waxing or Sugaring Studio

Jules Studio

Silver

Beauty Room

Bronze

Agape Day Spa

