good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 12, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Animal cruelty suspect back in court July 29

Ava Geddes accused of felony animal abuse

By: Staff Report
9
0

Ava Geddes, who is accused of felony animal abuse in Morgan Hill, will return to court later this month in an ongoing effort to resolve the case before a jury trial is required.

Geddes appeared in court in San Jose on July 8. Santa Clara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Vishal Bathija said prosecutors and Geddes’ attorneys discussed the case behind closed doors, but were unable to reach a plea agreement.

Geddes, who is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor charge of animal neglect, is next scheduled to appear in court July 29.

“We will be asking the court to set a preliminary hearing in the event Ms. Geddes doesn’t want to take responsibility for her crimes,” Bathija said.

In criminal court proceedings, a preliminary hearing is where prosecutors from the DA’s office present evidence to convince a judge that a case should go to trial.

Geddes was arrested by Morgan Hill Police in June 2020 after an investigation that found numerous dead cats and other neglected felines at her home, according to authorities. She is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor charge of animal neglect.

Investigators found at least nine dead cats at Geddes’ home—in various states of decomposition—and seven living cats, according to court records.

Since March 4, Geddes has been ordered to home confinement with GPS monitoring while the case makes its way through the court system.

Geddes has been known locally for her volunteer animal rescue efforts in South County. Her attorney, Josh Jachimowicz, has previously said that Geddes became “overwhelmed” with her rescue efforts.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Golf tournament supports veterans

Staff Report -
Operation Freedom Paws, a San Martin-based nonprofit serving veterans,...
Crime

Police blotter: 395 calls for service over holiday weekend

Staff Report -
Fireworks Morgan Hill Police responded to a total of 395...
Local News

Cooling centers open in Morgan Hill, Gilroy

Staff Report -
Cooling centers will be open throughout Santa Clara County...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay Magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Golf tournament supports veterans

Animal cruelty suspect back in court July 29