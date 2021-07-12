Golf tournament supports veterans

Operation Freedom Paws, a San Martin-based nonprofit serving veterans, will host its 10th annual golf tournament fundraiser Aug. 9 at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Morgan Hill. Format is a four-person shotgun scramble, and participation includes an award luncheon and silent auction.

Cost is $150 per person and includes an 18-hole round, range balls, cart, light breakfast, goodie bag and more.

All proceeds go toward Operation Freedom Paws, which helps create life-saving service dog teams to empower veterans, first responders, children and others with disabilities at no cost to them.

For more information and to register for the golf tournament, visit operationfreedompaws.org/.