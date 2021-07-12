good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 12, 2021
Vietnam veteran Denny McLaughlin introduces Abbey to Brandon Borba.Operation Freedom Paws works to train and match service dogs with veterans.
Golf tournament supports veterans

By: Staff Report
Operation Freedom Paws, a San Martin-based nonprofit serving veterans, will host its 10th annual golf tournament fundraiser Aug. 9 at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Morgan Hill. Format is a four-person shotgun scramble, and participation includes an award luncheon and silent auction. 

Cost is $150 per person and includes an 18-hole round, range balls, cart, light breakfast, goodie bag and more. 

All proceeds go toward Operation Freedom Paws, which helps create life-saving service dog teams to empower veterans, first responders, children and others with disabilities at no cost to them. 

For more information and to register for the golf tournament, visit operationfreedompaws.org/

