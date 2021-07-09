Police blotter: 395 calls for service over holiday weekend

Fireworks

Morgan Hill Police responded to a total of 395 calls for service over the holiday period from July 2 to July 5. Of those, 67 calls were reports of illegal fireworks. MHPD and CalFire law enforcement issued five citations for illegal fireworks.

Burglary

Police responded to a burglary on Sutter Boulevard at 8:30am June 28.

Auto burglary

An auto burglary was reported on Mercedes Drive, at 2:22pm June 28.

Someone broke into a car on Burnett Avenue. The crime was reported at 7:55pm June 28.

An auto burglary was reported on Dunne Avenue, at 2:28pm July 4.

Robbery

A robbery was reported in the area of Jarvis and Serene Drives, about 1am June 30.

Battery

Police responded to a report for battery on Noble Court, 2:51pm July 1.

Police responded to a report for battery on Jasmine Way, 5:48pm July 2.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a vehicle from a spot on Markross Court. The theft was reported at 11:22am July 2.

A vehicle was reported stolen from West Central Avenue, 2:22pm July 3.

Fight

Police responded to a fight near the intersection of Church Street and East Edmundson Avenue, at 10:49pm July 4.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.