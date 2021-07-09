good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 9, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police blotter: 395 calls for service over holiday weekend

By: Staff Report
Fireworks

Morgan Hill Police responded to a total of 395 calls for service over the holiday period from July 2 to July 5. Of those, 67 calls were reports of illegal fireworks. MHPD and CalFire law enforcement issued five citations for illegal fireworks.

Burglary

Police responded to a burglary on Sutter Boulevard at 8:30am June 28.

Auto burglary

An auto burglary was reported on Mercedes Drive, at 2:22pm June 28.

Someone broke into a car on Burnett Avenue. The crime was reported at 7:55pm June 28.

An auto burglary was reported on Dunne Avenue, at 2:28pm July 4.

Robbery

A robbery was reported in the area of Jarvis and Serene Drives, about 1am June 30.

Battery

Police responded to a report for battery on Noble Court, 2:51pm July 1.

Police responded to a report for battery on Jasmine Way, 5:48pm July 2.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a vehicle from a spot on Markross Court. The theft was reported at 11:22am July 2.

A vehicle was reported stolen from West Central Avenue, 2:22pm July 3.

Fight

Police responded to a fight near the intersection of Church Street and East Edmundson Avenue, at 10:49pm July 4.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

