The NHL’s Calgary Flames are struggling through a rough season and will likely miss the playoffs, but South Santa Clara County native Dustin Wolf is sparkling in goal as the league returned after a break for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Most recently, Wolf shined in a return to San Jose, where he and his parents attended Sharks games when he was a youngster growing up in Morgan Hill. On Feb. 26, Wolf made 34 saves to backstop the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Sharks in front of a sold-out SAP Center crowd of 17,435.

In the post-game press conference, Wolf talked with the media about his latest victory.

“It’s awesome,” Wolf said. “Anytime you get to come close to home is awesome. And anytime in the second period, I always find myself looking up to where I used to sit as a season ticket holder for a number of years, and it’s pretty cool to be on the other side of it now.”

Wolf’s parents live in Seattle but his South County and Morgan Hill relatives attend his games and wear Flames gear in the stands. The Calgary-red section is visible in the stands which are generally filled with fans in the Sharks’ teal colors.

“I had my aunt and uncle and my grandma, who loves to come to the games when we’re in town,” Wolf said. “So glad to have them around. I couldn’t tell you the seats we used to sit in; I just know the general area of it was in their zone up to my right.”

Wolf was born at Saint Louise Regional Hospital and spent his childhood in Morgan Hill. His family moved to southern California when he was about 10 years old.

Calgary’s win in San Jose

After the win, Wolf’s recent statistics show a solid .905 save average over his last seven games. Calgary coach Ryan Huska noted Wolf’s crucial play in this victory, particularly during the first period.

San Jose had roared out of the gates with an emotional start, as it was their first game after the Olympic break and the crowd was eager to see the Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini, star and leading scorer of the Canadian national team.

“I’ll go back to the first period,” Huska said. “It could have been a much different game if he wasn’t on his game tonight. He made a lot of great saves. And it’s not just the first period, it was right through the game. That was one of the nights where, when you watched him in there, how calm and cool he looked in the net, you knew that they weren’t going to get many by him tonight.”

The Flames players echoed those views.

“There was no doubt we were outplayed early on,” Connor Zary said. “They had 17 shots in the first, and he held strong and played like Wolf always plays. It’s always nice having him back there when we don’t have our best and allows us to find our game.”

Calgary’s leading scorer, Nazem Kadri, had similar things to say.

“Wolfie held us down for the first 20 minutes, and we were able to score a few goals for him,” Kadri said. “He was definitely ready to play. Hometown game for him, and I think it gives you a little cool extra juice. So it’s nice for him to enjoy that.”

Recent results with Wolf in goal

Feb. 26: Flames won 4-1 at San Jose

Feb. 28: Lost 2-0 at Los Angeles

Season totals

Wolf’s record: 17-22-3 with a Save Percentage of .901 and a Goals Against Average of 2.91

Calgary’s record: 24-28-6, in seventh place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.