Following the bombing of Iran by the U.S. and Israel over the weekend, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about the potential “ripple effects” the resulting conflict in the Middle East region could have on local communities.

The sheriff’s office said on March 1 that it is “closely monitoring the rapidly unfolding situation” in and around Iran. “We want to reassure our residents that, at this time, we have received no information indicating any credible threats within Santa Clara County,” says the statement.

As a precaution, Sheriff Robert Jonsen’s office has assigned more deputies to conduct “high visibility” patrols at places of worship, community centers and other gathering sites “to support safety and provide additional reassurance to residents,” says the statement.

Authorities are also maintaining active communication with local faith leaders and community organizations, the sheriff’s office said. The office is also working with local, state and federal authorities to monitor any potential threats and adapt security protocols.

The Morgan Hill Police Department issued a similar statement on March 1, noting that it will also increasing patrols around places of worship and other gathering places.

“Every member of our diverse community should feel safe and secure,” Jonsen said. “Deputies are here to serve you, and if something appears suspicious, report it right away.”

Any suspicious activity or concerns can be reported to the sheriff’s non-emergency number at 408.808.4400.

The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran Feb. 28. The attack has continued as Iran has retaliated against Israel and other sites in the region, according to news reports.