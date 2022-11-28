Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose.

Detectives said Israel Santiago, a Morgan Hill resident, is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges of sexual assaults on students in the music and band room at the Adelante Dual Language Academy, in the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District.

San José detectives first responded to the Adelante Dual Language Academy Nov. 7 on complaints of an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school. Detectives interviewed several students who disclosed inappropriate touching by the suspect in the school’s music and band room. At least 10 victims disclosed inappropriate conduct by the suspect, police said.

After a review of the police report, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office authorized the arrest warrant for Santiago for multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child younger than 12.

Detectives think there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a music teacher.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents can contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Gutierrez #3624 of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at [email protected] and/or [email protected] or call 408.537.1381.