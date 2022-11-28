good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 30, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Teacher victimized students at Adelante Dual Language Academy, police say 

By: Staff Report
390
0

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose.

Detectives said Israel Santiago, a Morgan Hill resident, is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges of sexual assaults on students in the music and band room at the Adelante Dual Language Academy, in the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District.

San José detectives first responded to the Adelante Dual Language Academy Nov. 7 on complaints of an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school. Detectives interviewed several students who disclosed inappropriate touching by the suspect in the school’s music and band room. At least 10 victims disclosed inappropriate conduct by the suspect, police said.

After a review of the police report, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office authorized the arrest warrant for Santiago for multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child younger than 12.

Detectives think there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a music teacher.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents can contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Gutierrez #3624 of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at [email protected] and/or [email protected] or call 408.537.1381.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3

Staff Report -
Holiday parade The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club’s annual Holiday Lights...
High School Sports

Sobrato’s Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and KK Sullivan sign letter of intent to play at the four-year collegiate level

Emanuel Lee -
Three Sobrato High student-athletes—Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and Kaelyn...
Local News

Religion: Enjoying the Christmas sprint…

submitted -
By the time you read this article, you may...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,218FollowersFollow
2,849FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3

Sobrato’s Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and KK Sullivan sign letter of...