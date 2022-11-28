good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 30, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsReligion

Religion: Enjoying the Christmas sprint…

By: Pastor Trevor Van Laar 
28
0

By the time you read this article, you may have very well taken your last bite of Thanksgiving dinner. You’ve let your belt out a notch and put the leftover turkey, potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce into to-go containers for your guests to take home. A wide choice of pies and ice cream have been put out for dessert and football is on TV. Life is good! However…Thanksgiving is almost over and now we stand at the starting line for the sprint to Christmas! 

Pastor Trevor Van Laar

While it seems as though the big box stores decorated for Christmas last July (looking at you, Costco and Home Depot!), the end of Thanksgiving signals that we can now officially start shopping for a Christmas tree and playing “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” at full volume with no judgment for the next four weeks. It’s time for gift lists to be exchanged and Amazon to start delivering! 

There will be parties to go to, ugly sweaters to wear and plenty of small talk to be made. There will be school “Holiday” parties to provide snacks for, work parties to behave for and mistletoe opportunities to ponder. All in all, it seems like a sprint just to make it to Dec. 25!

In a season that seems to fill our calendars with parties, shopping and special events, how can we slow down and enjoy the Christmas sprint?

For thousands of years, Christians have celebrated the tradition of Advent. Celebrated over the four weeks leading to Christmas (which is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ), it is a tradition of remembrance and anticipation. The first two Sundays of Advent anticipate the return of Jesus Christ to this earth and the last two Sundays remember Jesus Christ’s time on this earth. The fifth observance (Christmas Day) celebrates Christ’s birth on earth with us. 

Celebrating Advent is a way to slow down and appreciate the reason for Christmas. Away from the mindset of our worldly wants, desires and responsibilities, Advent helps us to think of the miracle of a pregnancy, the innocence of a newborn child and the promise given through the birth of that child. A promise of peace and joy on this earth and salvation from evil and certain eternal death. 

In comparison to the pile of gifts we purchase, give and receive, Advent highlights the role of God in our life and the priceless gift he has already given to us of his love and kindness through the sacrifice of his son, Jesus Christ.

If the thought of the upcoming Christmas season is daunting at all, know that Advent doesn’t just belong to Christians who celebrate it—it can be enjoyed by anyone who wants to celebrate the real reason for Christmas. Every Advent observance, regardless of whether it includes a religious element, touches on our need to have peace, beauty and joy amidst all the craziness of the season.

Christmas is coming—slow down and enjoy the sprint!

Trevor Van Laar is a Pastor at Gilroy and San Martin Presbyterian Churches. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at [email protected].

Pastor Trevor Van Laar 

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3

Pastor Trevor Van Laar  -
Holiday parade The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club’s annual Holiday Lights...
High School Sports

Sobrato’s Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and KK Sullivan sign letter of intent to play at the four-year collegiate level

Pastor Trevor Van Laar  -
Three Sobrato High student-athletes—Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and Kaelyn...
Crime

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Pastor Trevor Van Laar  -
Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,218FollowersFollow
2,849FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3

Sobrato’s Daniela Andrade, Ethan Marmie and KK Sullivan sign letter of...