good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
89.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 3, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Religion: As God was creating: Reacting to the Webb Space Telescope

By: Rabbi Debbie Israel
16
0

Most Bibles begin with the words “In the beginning.” However, the more recently published Hebrew Bibles offer a different translation: “As God was beginning to create…”  

Rabbi Debbie Israel

A few lines later, we read that the sun, the moon and the stars are created on the fourth day. How could this be? The unit of time called a day is determined by the movement of the sun through the sky. If the sun was not created until the fourth day, how could the bible say there was light on the first day?

I was thinking about this as I looked at the breathtaking pictures recently captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. As described by Time Magazine, “these images…offer some of the most detailed glimpses into the beginnings of our universe ever seen…Webb’s cameras have the capacity to look 13.6 billion light years distant—which will be the farthest we’ve ever seen into space. This image of the galactic cluster … contains thousands of galaxies, some of which are as far away as 13.1 billion light years…We are seeing the galaxies not as they look today, but as they looked 13.1 billion years ago…”

Linking the first words in Genesis, “as God was beginning to create,” to the images we saw from space, I wonder if the primordial light that God called into being in the first line of the Bible is the light emanating from billions of years of creation, a light from distant galaxies that aren’t dependent on our sun and moon. God created this world after billions of years of creation; clearly creation didn’t begin with this world, and clearly it didn’t end here.  

Creation is ongoing. For us, that means we are living in the midst of change. God is still creating this universe we are inhabiting.

Looking at these telescopic images convinces me that this glorious universe is the product of Creation by the Almighty. More than that, my awe in God’s power and imagination leaves me more deeply religious than I can fathom.  

What do we do with this awe other than appreciate it? Recognizing God’s role in creation and therefore in our lives gives us an obligation to live our life following the morals and precepts and values taught to us in our faith doctrines. Our obligation is to protect this creation from our own destruction and to protect the precious creatures who inhabit it.  

These images also give me hope in the future. One day our descendants will be looking at this earth from a distant planet, marveling at it. 

I want to encourage you to bring God into your experience the next time you look at the universe, whether close to you or far away. 

Rabbi Debbie Israel is the Executive Director of Interfaith Activities in South County and Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Emeth. All faith communities of South County are welcome to participate in the Religion column of the Morgan Hill Times and Gilroy Dispatch. To join the rotation of writers, clergy can contact [email protected] or [email protected] 

Rabbi Debbie Israel

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Music Series showcases young performers

Rabbi Debbie Israel -
The July 29 Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series...
Local News

Safe night out in Morgan Hill

Rabbi Debbie Israel -
Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners...
Local News

Lana’s Dance Studio as artistic and strong as ever

Rabbi Debbie Israel -
Even for an accomplished dance organization as Lana’s Dance...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,875FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Music Series showcases young performers

Safe night out in Morgan Hill