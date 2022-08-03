Music Series showcases young performers

The July 29 Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series opened with a performance by students of local voice and piano teacher Heather Faulhaber, who sing regularly with their schools, Children’s Musical Theater San Jose and South Valley Community Theater.

Performers included Lindsay Petroff, a senior at Live Oak High School, who sang “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice The Musical.

Also performing July 29 were Brennan Klotzbach, a Brownell Middle School student; Isabella Castaneda, a sophomore at Gilroy Early College Academy; and Klara Klotzbach, in incoming freshman at Christopher High School.

The chamber of commerce’s FNMS continues every Friday through Sept. 2 from 5:30-10pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

Brennan Klotzbach performs at the July 29 Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill. Credit: Robert Eliason

Isabella Castaneda performs July 29 at the Friday Night Music Series. Photo: Robert Eliason