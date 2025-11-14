Morgan Hill Police have shut down 12 illicit massage businesses that had been offering sexual services to customers, authorities said.

The establishments were closed during an 18-month long operation in which MHPD officers worked with reputable massage businesses to enforce the city’s municipal code and state laws regulating the industry, Morgan Hill Police said. During the operation, police also arrested numerous people associated with the illegal businesses on suspicion of pimping, pandering, supervising prostitution activities and soliciting prostitution.

The Human Trafficking institute has estimated there are more than 10,000 illicit massage businesses (IMB) in the U.S. More than 25% of these operate in California, MHPD said in a press release. Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties have the highest number of IMBs in the nation.

In 2023, the City of Morgan Hill saw a need to address an unprecedented increase in massage establishment permit applications following highly publicized closures of similar businesses throughout the Bay Area, police said.

Working with legitimate massage establishments, the California Massage Therapy Council, Santa Clara County IMB Coalition and other local law enforcement agencies, the city updated its municipal code to balance the needs of reputable businesses with the safety of the community, MHPD said. The city updated its massage business ordinance again in June of this year.

As a result of these changes, MHPD began the recent operation that ultimately shut down a dozen businesses that were allegedly offering illegal services.

Police said the businesses in Morgan Hill that were either denied a permit or had their existing permits revoked are A&M Health Center, Angel Beauty Spa, Body Care Foot Spa, Body Care Massage, Elegant Foot Spa, Flower Day Spa, Laura Health Center, Lucky Spa, Morgan Hill Spa, New Times Massage, September Day Spa and TWNS Spa.

Police said the shuttered businesses were often advertising sexual services online, promoted as a place for illegal sexual activity, lied in their application process, supplied contraception in rooms or were caught in a sex act by MHPD’s investigative team.

“Investigating IMBs is a time consuming and often frustrating process due to the sophistication of the operation, fear instilled in some of the trafficking victims and false information circulating online,” said MHPD Administrative Sergeant Christopher Woodrow. “We took a multidisciplinary approach which included developing profiles from permit applications, communicating with other agencies and working on tips from community members.

“What we know and what we can prove must align. Resources were often declined and there were no victims of human trafficking willing to provide testimony against their suspected traffickers which meant our team had to work even harder to ensure our decisions were not overturned on appeal.”

Police noted that some of the listed businesses “may come as a shock” to regular, law-abiding customers. The IMBs attempt to integrate into the community, adding a layer of sophistication to the illegal schemes. The police investigation found that illegal sexual activities occurred at the offending establishments during regular business hours, as well as during off hours.

“Some of the IMBs left town the day they were shuttered, others hired an attorney and filed appeals; however, the hard work and dedication of our team ultimately prevailed in all instances where suspected sexual activity was occurring,” MHPD Capt. Mario Ramirez said.

Police noted a key aspect of the operation was the collaboration with legitimate massage businesses.

“(The) permitting process is extensive and thorough which demonstrates how seriously the city takes protecting the community from illegal activity,” said Sarah Ellingson, owner of Rooted Republic Massage Therapy on West First Street in Morgan Hill. “When you visit a licensed massage therapist, you’re entering a professional healthcare environment. We follow strict codes of ethics, maintain state licensure and uphold the same professional boundaries you’d expect in any other healthcare setting.

“By supporting legitimate, licensed massage therapists, our community helps protect the integrity of the profession and ensures that therapeutic touch remains a safe, respected and valuable form of care.”

Bonni Kelley, owner of Pono Wellness in downtown Morgan Hill, served as a strategic partner with the police department and thanked the investigative team for “all the hard work to keep the city safer and ensuring the profession was treated with respect,” according to the press release.

Anyone with information about similar incidents can contact the MHPD Licensing Division at li*************@***********ca.gov. Information can be provided anonymously online at https://tinyurl.com/cw38ysw3 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

