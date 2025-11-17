Hotel MOHI by Appellation, expected to open in downtown Morgan Hill in early 2026, recently appointed Jennifer Van Every as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Van Every will oversee all sales, marketing and event strategies for the first full-service boutique hotel in Morgan Hill, MOHI Appellation said in a press release.

Jennifer Van Every

“Jennifer’s deep knowledge of the Bay Area market, combined with her pre-opening expertise and proven leadership in sales and marketing, make her an invaluable addition to our opening team,” said Christopher Hunsberger, Co-Founder and COO of Appellation. “Her drive and energy will be instrumental in shaping Hotel MOHI by Appellation’s identity and delivering a hospitality experience not found elsewhere in Morgan Hill.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Van Every brings a wealth of expertise across luxury, lifestyle and independent hotel brands across northern California and beyond, the press release says. She joins Hotel MOHI by Appellation from Starwood Hotels, where she played a key role in the pre-opening of Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley.

Van Every’s career began with Hyatt Hotels in San Francisco, where she completed the company’s Corporate Management Training Program, says the press release. Her experience also includes time with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, where she was part of the pre-opening team for Hotel Palomar San Francisco, and with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, representing the Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos.

“Jennifer brings the strategic sales and marketing expertise essential to advancing tourism within the Morgan Hill community,” said Frank Léal, Founder of Léal Hospitality. “Her ability to cultivate strong partnerships with Visit Morgan Hill and the City of Morgan Hill fosters a collaborative synergy that drives sustainable revenue growth and economic vitality for all stakeholders.”

Van Every is involved in several industry and community organizations, including the Global Business Travel Association (Silicon Valley Chapter), Meeting Professionals International (Northern California Chapter) and the Campbell Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a rare opportunity to help redefine boutique hospitality in Morgan Hill, and I’m thrilled to be part of the team making it happen,” Van Every said. “It’s an honor to play an integral role in introducing this one-of-a-kind property to both travelers and the local community ahead of its debut.”

Set to open in early 2026, Hotel MOHI by Appellation “will redefine luxury hospitality and culinary innovation in Morgan Hill,” says the release. The project comes from Frank Léal, entrepreneur and founder of Léal Hospitality, in partnership with Appellation, the culinary-first hospitality brand co-founded by Michelin-starred chef Charlie Palmer and hospitality veteran Christopher Hunsberger.

Designed to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural heritage and vibrant food culture, the hotel will feature a 215-seat signature Charlie Palmer restaurant and bar, a terrace pool, a modern spa and fitness club and extensive event spaces including a 7,730-square-foot ballroom accommodating up to 500 guests and an additional 1,861 square feet of dedicated function space.

The hotel’s debut follows recent openings for Appellation, including Appellation Healdsburg and Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, as the brand continues to expand its footprint across California and beyond.