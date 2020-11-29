Petty theft

Someone stole a bicycle from in front of Dollar Tree, located at 16975 Monterey Road. The crime was reported 11:56am Nov. 24.

A man and woman stole art supplies from Hobby Lobby, 990 Cochrane Road, by hiding the items in the woman’s purse. The couple allegedly placed the merchandise in the purse, and walked out of the store without paying. The crime was reported 8:07pm Nov. 24.

A man stole merchandise from O’Reilly Auto Parts, 16060 Monterey Road. Police caught up to the suspect and arrested him for alleged theft. The crime was reported 8:21pm Nov. 23.

Burglary

A burglar or burglars stole a DeWalt miter saw from a storage building located on the 18000 block of Monterey Road. The burglary was reported 1:25pm Nov. 24.

Fight

Three or four men age 21 or younger were involved in a physical fight at Red Robin, 1045 Cochrane Road. The disturbance was reported 8:45pm Nov. 24.

Hit and run

The driver of a “brown or reddish” SUV collided with a vehicle near the intersection of Monterey Road and Tennant Avenue and left the scene. The victim’s vehicle was a beige Volkswagen Passat. The collision resulted in damage to the Volkswagen, but no injuries were reported. Police think the SUV that fled the scene may have been damaged as well. The incident was reported 1:17pm Nov. 23.

Stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Ciolino Avenue in Morgan Hill. The car was recovered 9:06am Nov. 24.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.