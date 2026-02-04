BookSmart Community Advantage has announced the winners of its 2025 Gift of Reading Essay Contest, an annual event that launches the organization’s Gift of Reading program aimed at promoting literacy and access to books for local students.

Students were asked to respond to the prompt: If you could give one book to every kid in your school, what would it be—and why? Participants were encouraged to reflect on books that shaped their thinking, sparked emotion or helped them feel understood, says a press release from BookSmart Community Advantage.

According to organizers, this year’s submissions reflected strong creativity and emotional insight, with students writing about empathy, imagination and the impact reading has had on their lives.

Winners selected across multiple grade levels are:

• Second grade: First place, Elizabeth Miguel; Second place, Sofia Jimenez

• Third grade: First place, Juniper Braden; Second place: Manyu Iyer

• Fourth and fifth grades: First place, Dominic Serrano; Second place, Harper Eaton

• Middle school: First place, Nikolina Perunicic; Second place, Gryphen Dietz

• High school: First place, Dymphna William; Second place, Anthony Castaneda

Each winner will receive a BookSmart gift certificate and a certificate of accomplishment in recognition of their essays.

Organizers said the students’ writing highlighted how books can foster understanding, encourage curiosity and create meaningful connections.

The essay contest serves as the kickoff to BookSmart’s annual Gift of Reading program, which has operated for more than 20 years. During that time, the program has distributed thousands of books to local children with the goal of helping students build home libraries and develop lifelong reading habits.

The program is supported through community partnerships and donations, including contributions from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill, the American Association of University Women of Morgan Hill, the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, Friends of the Morgan Hill Library and individual donors.

Winning essays and recommended book lists will be posted at booksmartcommunityadvantage.org. Additional information about the Gift of Reading program is also available at BookSmart, 421 Vineyard Town Center in Morgan Hill.