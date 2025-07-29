The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association has awarded All-American recognition to two Morgan Hill swimmers.

The NISCA recognized Sobrato’s Zoe Childers and Oakwood’s Lucas Tompkins for their recent accomplishments in the Spring 2025 season.

Childers received awards in both the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. Her best times during the season were 54.55 in the former and 2:01.70 in the latter. The Sobrato senior finished fourth at the Central Coast Section finals in the former and sixth in the latter.

She next competed in the CIF State Finals at Clovis West High in Fresno on May 15-17. In that competition against the best swimmers throughout California, Childers came in fourth in the butterfly and 13th in the IM.

Tompkins finished sixth in the CCS Finals and also moved on to the CIF State Finals. In Fresno, as Oakwood’s first-ever State finalist, he competed in the 100 breaststroke and finished 16th.