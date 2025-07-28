Morgan Hill Police arrested a suspect and recovered stolen cash in two separate recent elder financial fraud cases.

The cases were reported to the Morgan Hill Police Department on July 23. In the first reported incident, an elderly resident reported their computer had displayed a pop-up message claiming the machine had been hacked, says a press release from MHPD.

The message instructed the victim to send money to “fix the issue,” police said. The victim was conned into sending nearly $30,000 over several transactions—including a $20,000 cash delivery during an in-person meeting.

After realizing the transaction was likely a scam, the victim contacted MHPD. Detectives worked with the victim to arrange a follow-up meeting with the suspect, police said.

During that meeting on July 24, MHPD officers arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony charges of felony conspiracy, elder abuse and theft by false pretenses, authorities said.

Later on July 23, another elderly victim told police that they received a phone call from someone posing as an FBI agent. The caller claimed the victim was under investigation and instructed them to withdraw $24,000 from multiple local banks and ship a portion of it—$15,000—to an out-of-state address, police said.

The victim complied, but later became suspicious and contacted MHPD. Officers responded immediately and, in coordination with the shipping company, intercepted the package and recovered the full $15,000, according to MHPD.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department urges residents—particularly seniors and their families—to stay alert. Scammers frequently impersonate legitimate government agencies and use fear and urgency to manipulate victims into sending money,” says the press release.

MHPD offered the following safety reminders:

• Government agencies like the FBI, IRS or local law enforcement will never demand money via phone, email or shipping.

• Never share personal or financial information with unsolicited callers or messages.

• If it feels suspicious, it probably is. Trust your instincts and check with a family member or law enforcement.

• Talk to elderly loved ones about these common scams to help prevent future victimization.

If you believe you or someone you know is being targeted by a scam, call MHPD immediately at 408.779.2101.