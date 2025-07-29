The City of Morgan Hill recently launched a new initiative designed to help small businesses make their facilities more accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Disability Access Improvement Reimbursement Program offers up to $5,000 per business to cover the costs associated with accessibility audits, permits and tenant improvements, the city announced on July 23.

Many ADA compliance issues—such as inaccessible door thresholds, inadequate signage, or restrooms without proper grab bars—can be addressed with modest investments. Morgan Hill’s new program aims to help small businesses act proactively to serve a broader customer base, including people with disabilities, and avoid costly lawsuits.

“Small businesses often struggle to ensure they are ADA compliant,” Matt Mahood, City of Morgan Hill Economic Development Director, explained. “This program is designed to encourage and support our small businesses to meet ADA standards and make their businesses more accessible to the community.”

The city will dedicate up to $75,000 to the program. Funding comes from ADA compliance fees collected by the city’s building department.

Small businesses with 35 employees or less within the city limits are eligible to participate. Eligible program participants can receive reimbursement for up to $5,000 for work associated with an accessibility inspection by a Certified Access Specialist (CASp), as well as building department permit fees and up to 50% of construction-related costs, city staff said.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. Businesses must apply and be accepted into the program before incurring any reimbursable costs.

To learn more, visit choosemorganhill.com/business-programs or contact Brittney Sherman at br**************@***********ca.gov.