Children and families who receive occupational therapy services from a Morgan Hill sensory integration gym were recently treated to a special safe and inclusive Halloween celebration—complete with trick-or-treating—at the facility’s headquarters.

The celebration took place Oct. 5 at OT Park on Digital Drive. OT Park is a sensory gym and therapy center designed for children ages 2-12 with autism, cerebral palsy and developmental disabilities.

Every year, OT Park organizes an outdoor Halloween celebration for their young clients and families. The event features face painting, activities and games that are catered to the unique sensory needs of autistic and disabled children, explained therapist and OT Park owner Hilal Khatri.

“We provide a sensory rich environment so they can enjoy the event,” Khatri said.

Khatri and her staff, therapists and local vendors set up different sensory stations in the OT Park parking lot, including a sound station; touch stations with water, sand and pool noodles; and a smell station.

About 150 people attended the Halloween-themed celebration. Families attended from all over the Bay Area, as well as from Hollister and Monterey County, Khatri said.

Khatri added that no other occupational therapy providers offer similar community-oriented gatherings for their clients in the region.

“We care for the kids. We don’t want to fix them—we want to include them,” Khatri said. “We advocate for them, and want them to be independent. We provide this event so they can be who they are.”

For more information about OT Park, visit otpark.com.