Miguel Gonzalez spent 20 years building cabinets for other companies before striking out on his own and establishing his own woodworking business four years ago. He quickly found himself overwhelmed, struggling to manage schedules, finances and customer proposals without formal business training.

“I was doing it with no experience,” said Gonzalez, owner of Gilroy-based MAGA Custom Woodworks. “I was struggling with so many things in my business.”

Then Gonzalez stumbled upon the city’s Small Business Support Services program while picking up his son from soccer practice at the Morgan Hill Adult School and was invited to participate. On Oct. 2, he joined 19 other entrepreneurs as the first graduating class of Morgan Hill’s Business Support Services Program, marking a milestone in the city’s efforts to support its Spanish-speaking business community.

The program represents the latest initiative under ELEVATE Morgan Hill, the city’s economic mobility program. The program’s framework emerged from data analysis conducted during the city’s housing element planning process, which revealed significant gaps in support for the local business community, especially its Spanish-speaking segment.

The study found that while a quarter of Morgan Hill’s businesses are Latino or Hispanic-owned, these companies received disproportionately fewer COVID-19 recovery loans compared to their English-speaking counterparts.

“It created this ‘wait a minute, why is this happening?’ moment,” said John Lang, the city’s housing and economic mobility director. “We’re missing an opportunity here.”

The city launched the program with a specific focus on elevating the Spanish-speaking community, though organizers emphasize it’s open to all residents. The inaugural cohort consisted primarily of Spanish-speaking South County residents, half of whom were women, representing industries ranging from bookkeeping to carpentry, construction to cosmetology.

From May 5 through Sept. 20, participants attended a 10-week intensive program consisting of weekly 2.5-hour evening classes at Morgan Hill Adult School alongside monthly online workshops. The course was developed and administered in partnership with the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, a San Francisco-based professional development organization.

The program begins with a four-week “Start Smart” course to orient aspiring entrepreneurs and help them determine whether the full course is right for them. This is followed by a comprehensive curriculum covering topics including marketing, sales, finance, business planning and management.

Weekly one-on-one consulting sessions remain open to any business owner, whether enrolled in classes or not.

“Whether you come in knowing nothing, or you’re a small business operator looking to do a second location, even someone coming in as a new business operator and someone with just an idea we’re on even keel,” said Brittney Sherman, the city’s economic development coordinator.

The program achieved a rare feat in adult education: zero attrition. All 20 participants who started the 10-week course completed it.

“That attrition rate is amazing, it never happens,” Sherman said.

Organizers attribute the high retention rate to several factors. The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill sponsored meals for every class session, and the Morgan Hill Adult School offered childcare services for participants who needed it. These free services helped participants make room in their busy schedules to attend classes, which often stretched well into the evening.

The instructors themselves brought real-world experience, most having owned, managed or advised businesses, with city officials including Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez making appearances to present on government-related topics like how to acquire city permits.

For Gonzalez, whose custom cabinetry business now serves clients from Menlo Park to Hollister, the program transformed how he operates.

“They opened my eyes for how to make things easy for my business,” he said. “Easy things, easy ways, great teachers. It was really smooth. They have experience, they knew what they were talking about.”

Another graduate, Rene Santos of La Soledad Bakery, praised the instruction quality.

“The instructors were very professional, attentive and punctual,” Santos said. “What we learned during these weeks helped us see our businesses in a different way.”

The program operates under a one-year, $50,000 contract with Renaissance that began in April and runs through spring 2026. Future funding remains under discussion.

Two new classes are scheduled to begin in January, with an English-speaking class orientation on Jan. 13 and a Spanish-speaking class on Jan. 15—which will run concurrently. Monthly online workshops and business consulting sessions will continue on a rolling basis in both languages through spring 2026.

The program primarily focuses on micro-enterprises such as home kitchens for catering, food trucks, sidewalk vendors and in-home childcare providers, but it is open to any entrepreneur or existing business owner seeking support.

“From the beginning, our vision was to create a program that not only teaches business fundamentals but also connects people with the resources and confidence they need to grow,” Mahood said.

For Gonzalez, who wished he’d had such resources when starting out, the message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear. “Don’t start backwards,” he said. “It’s better to get more information, take this opportunity with the community.”

Those interested in learning more about the program or signing up for the 2026 cohort of the Morgan Hill Small Business Support Services progam can find more information at choosemorganhill.com/elevate.