Local Scene: Drill at San Martin Airport, Creek Cleanup

Disaster exercise scheduled at San Martin Airport

The South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA) Disaster Airlift Response Team (DART) stands ready to provide volunteer emergency airlift services to aid local communities’ disaster response after a cataclysmic event which impairs regional surface transportation. This year’s mobilization exercise will occur Sept. 24 at the south ramp of San Martin Airport, 13030 Murphy Ave.

The exercise scenario is an 8.9-magnitude earthquake centered on the San Andreas fault near San Carlos, causing collapsed housing, electricity and water outages, and region-wide impairment of surface transportation.

Local pilots will be flying missions in this simulated disaster airlift on that day, and a limited number of passenger seats are available for members of the general public who would be interested in participating.

For information on how to participate as a volunteer passenger, send an email to SCAPA DART Customer Service at [email protected].

For information, visit southcountypilots.org and caldart.org.

Creek Cleanup

Help keep Morgan Hill’s creeks and habitats clean by volunteering for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17. The cleanup day is an “excellent opportunity for individuals, families and groups to enhance the health of West Little Llagas Creek and its wildlife,” says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

Those who want to participate are asked to meet at the city’s corporation yard, 100 Edes Court, before 9am Sept. 17. The cleanup takes place from 9am-12pm. Gloves, bags, and litter grabbers for picking up litter will be provided. Drinking water will be available to refill volunteers’ water bottles.

Volunteers younger than 18 must bring a volunteer waiver signed by a parent or guardian, says the press release. For more information or to acquire a volunteer waiver, call the Morgan Hill Environmental Services department at 408.310.4169.