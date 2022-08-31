good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 31, 2022
Holiday weekend heat forecast covers entire Bay Area

Temperatures could reach triple digits by Friday

By: Bay City News
The heat wave forecast for the Labor Day weekend just got longer.

The National Weather Service extended its excessive heat watch another day—so it will be in effect from 11am Saturday to 8pm Tuesday—and it now covers the entire Bay Area.

Temperatures will begin climbing Wednesday at least a few degrees in most areas, with temperatures reaching the low 90s in the East Bay’s interior.

For the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the 80s on the coast, the mid 80s to low 90s around the bay and the 100s in most inland areas.

Forecasters urge the public to take these precautions beginning Sept. 1:

– Avoid being outdoors during the day;

– Stay hydrated and in a cool place;

– Use air conditioning if available; and

– Cancel outdoor activities during the hottest period of the day.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

