Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm May 11. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

New dementia caregivers support group

A new South County Dementia Caregivers Support Group will begin meeting monthly on April 28. The group will meet the fourth Sunday of every month, from 2:30-4pm at the Senior Center at the Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Center, 171 West Edmundson Ave.

The group is for family members who are caring for a loved one with Lewy body dementia (LBD). LBD is the second most common type of dementia, yet it is only just beginning to get much needed funding for research and training for healthcare support, says a press release from the caregivers group.

The group is being offered by the Susan & Charles Berghoff Foundation, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit. Meetings will be guided by an experienced LBD caregiver support group facilitator who is also a licensed geriatric nurse practitioner.

Advance registration is required for the monthly support group. To sign up or for more information, email [email protected].

You can also learn more by visiting www.berghoff-foundation.org.

Drink wine for charity

The Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction, hosted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, will take place May 4 at Clos La Chance Winery in Morgan Hill.

The wine auction is an annual fundraiser for the Community Foundation. The event brings together the local community and visitors to discover a unique wine and culinary experience, and to connect with and support local charitable causes. Guests will enjoy Santa Clara Valley wines and curated bites from local vendors. Attendees may even bring home one-of-a-kind auction items featured in silent and live auctions at the event.

A special VIP experience is available for those who want to enjoy early event access, an exclusive selection of local reserve wines, barrel tasting and appetizers.

Proceeds from the May 4 auction will benefit local nonprofits and wineries.

VIP admission tickets (doors open at 5pm) cost $150. General admission tickets (doors open at 6pm) cost $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MH Community Foundation’s website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/events/santa-clara-valley-wine-auction.

Gavilan presents Cabaret, the musical

Gavilan College’s Theatre Arts Program will present the musical Cabaret for the spring production.

The show opens at 8pm May 3, with subsequent performances on May 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. An afternoon performance is scheduled for 2pm May 11, says a press release from Gavilan College. Performances take place at Gavilan Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

“Cabaret is an amazing musical that combines wonderful character-driven songs and iconic dance numbers,” said Dr. John Lawton Haehl, Gavilan’s Theatre Arts Program Director. “The book by Joe Masterhoff, based on the works of Christopher Isherwood, is full of characters struggling to survive in a rapidly changing society. It creates amazing opportunities for our talented students to entertain us. Join us for our cabaret at the Gavilan Theater!”

General admission is $25, and students and seniors can be admitted for $15, says the release.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online. Online purchases include a processing fee.

Playing the lead role of Sally Bowles is Grace Zendejas, now in her final semester at Gavilan College, before transferring to a university in the fall, the press release continues. Zendejas played Sandy in Gavilan’s Spring production of Grease, the musical, as well as Ariel Moore in San Benito Stage Company’s summer 2023 production of Footloose.

First year Gavilan Theatre major, Caroline Drayton, will play the role of Fritzie, as well as the understudy for Sally Bowles and Willkommen. Drayton currently serves as the Vice President of Gavilan Theatre and Dramatic Activities Club, T.A.D.A. She has performed in numerous South Valley Community Theatre productions, as well Ann Sobrato High School’s Theatre Society production. She was last seen in their 2023 musical Into the Woods, as The Witch.

To purchase tickets for Cabaret and for more information, visit https://gofan.co/event/1447818?schoolId=CA87775.