Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill Police and paramedics responded to Live Oak High School earlier this month after students found one of their teachers unresponsive on a classroom floor, according to authorities.

Shortly after 2pm March 2, students reporting to their physics class were unable to enter their classroom on the 1505 East Main Avenue campus because the door was locked, according to Morgan Hill Unified School District spokeswoman Lanae Bays.

When another staff member opened the classroom door, students saw the teacher on the floor and unresponsive, Bays said. The staff member called 911 and the students were ushered to another area of the campus.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the teacher to a nearby hospital, Bays said. The teacher has been released from the hospital.

On March 5, the teacher resigned from MHUSD, Bays added.

Bays said the district cannot share further details about the teacher—including his name, condition or cause of the emergency—due to medical privacy laws and school personnel guidelines.

All families with children who attend Live Oak received a phone call and email from the principal about the incident on March 2, Bays said. Families of students who were in the classroom and witnessed the medical emergency were contacted by the school’s principal and offered counseling support.

